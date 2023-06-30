No. 3 CB in 2024 class puts Oregon among top three schools, announces commitment date

The Oregon Ducks are going to have a busy month of July when it comes to commitments from high school prospects, and there’s a chance that Dan Lanning and his staff head into August with one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.

That class could end up being bolstered by one of the best cornerbacks in the 2024 cycle. 4-star Aaron Scott announced his top three schools on Thursday, keeping Oregon in the mix alongside both Ohio State and Michigan. He is set to announce his commitment on July 30.

Scott is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 CB in the nation, and No. 34 overall player in the 2024 class. He is currently projected to go to Ohio State, his home-state school, but the Ducks are still trying hard to land him.

We will see in a few weeks whether or not Lanning and coach Demetrice Martin can pull it off.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire