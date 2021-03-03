No. 3 Baylor fends off 2nd straight loss with frantic OT win over No. 6 WVU

MORGANTOWN, WV - MARCH 02: Adam Flagler #10 of the Baylor Bears passes the ball around Sean McNeil #22 of the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half during a college basketball game at WVU Coliseum on March 2, 2021 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

This was a game worthy of March.

Facing a second straight loss on the heels of an 18-0 start, No. 3 Baylor scored a frantic 94-89 overtime win over No. 6 West Virginia on Tuesday.

The win secured the first-ever Big 12 championship for the Bears and their first conference championship of any kind since 1950. It should also lay to rest any concerns in Baylor after Saturday's loss to Kansas on the heels of a nearly three-week layoff because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

West Virginia gave Baylor its best shot on its home floor and led in the final seconds of regulation. But a Jared Butler layup tied the game at 81-81 to force overtime, where the Bears outdueled their Big 12 rivals down the stretch in a game that went back and forth throughout a frenetic second half and extra session.