No. 3 Aces rout No. 9 Crittenden

Nov. 11—Brady Atwell threw for five touchdowns, Owensboro Catholic scored two defensive touchdowns, and the No. 3 Aces rolled to a 49-7 win over No. 9 Crittenden County in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs Friday night at Steele Stadium.

With the win, Catholic (12-0) moves on to the quarterfinals to host Green County (10-2) next week.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Aces, who failed to recover the opening kickoff — but a quick defensive stand gave the ball back to Catholic, which marched 80 yards in nine plays with Atwell finding wide receiver Noah Rhinerson for a 16-yard touchdown with 6:39 left in the first period.

"We gave up the onside kick, we weren't aggressive enough coming up to get it," OCHS coach Jason Morris said. "But our defense was lights out once again, they came up and didn't let them get the momentum. We got the ball right back, offense goes and scores, and we really took control from that point forward."

After leading 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Aces erupted for 36 points in the second frame.

Atwell threw a 44-yard score to Rhinerson 30 seconds into the quarter, and nine seconds later defensive back Carson Lewis intercepted a pass from Crittenden County quarterback Micah Newcom and returned it 40 yards for a TD and subsequent 21-0 lead.

Atwell connected with running back Elijah Blair for a 5-yard score with 7:41 left until halftime, defensive end Barrett Evans recorded a strip sack and returned the fumble 41 yards for a touchdown to force a KHSAA-mandated running clock, and Atwell found wideout Tutt Carrico for a 45-yard TD with 3:00 left in the second — pushing Catholic to a 43-0 advantage at intermission.

"They hurt us a couple of times with some slants early in the game, and we made a quick adjustment," Morris said of his defense, which gave up only 113 yards of offense. "We got a pretty good feeling that they tried to come back to it, and senior Carson Lewis was right where he was supposed to be. He did a great job of listening to his coaches there and took it to the house.

"And then Barrett Evans, a sophomore defensive lineman, got back there with the pressure, the scoop and the score. He did it all himself and is a really good athlete. He made plays for us."

Wide receiver Waryn Ebelhar reeled in a 13-yard touchdown from Atwell on Catholic's first possession of the second half, capping off scoring for the Aces.

Crittenden County (7-5) got on the board with a 7-yard scoring strike from Newcom to Casey Cates on the last play of the third quarter.

Atwell completed 13-of-17 passes for 238 yards with five TDs and an interception, Rhinerson caught five passes for 87 yards with two scores, and Carrico added 73 yards with a TD on three receptions. The Aces finished with 350 yards of total offense.

"Our offense was good all night, as well," Morris added. "We just kept taking what they were giving us and just continue to score. Really, the only bad part was the opening kickoff that we didn't recover, and (Crittenden County) did a good job bleeding some clock in the first quarter but we got rolling when we needed to."

CRITTENDEN COUNTY 0 0 7 0 — 7

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 36 6 0 — 49

OC-Rhinerson 16 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)

OC-Rhinerson 44 pass from Atwell (kick blocked)

OC-Lewis 40 interception (T. Carrico pass from Atwell)

OC-Blair 5 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)

OC-Evans 41 fumble return (T. Carrico pass from Atwell)

OC-T. Carrico 45 pass from Atwell (Garvin kick)

OC-W. Ebelhar 13 pass from Atwell (kneel)

CC-Cates 7 pass from Newcom (McLean kick)