No. 25 Wisconsin beats Stanford in Bahamas

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 file photo, Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ (22) points during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Maryland in College Park, Md. Every so often, Wisconsin's Ethan Happ makes a move around the bucket that reminds some college basketball experts of NBA Hall of Famer Kevin McHale. Its not just about the shot itself, but how Happ frees himself to get to the hoop in the first place for the 25th-ranked Badgers(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) -- - Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and No. 25 Wisconsin beat Stanford 62-46 in Wednesday's first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots for the Badgers (4-0), a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.

D'Mitrik Trice added 16 points for Wisconsin, which shot just 35 percent after halftime yet came up with a critical 9-0 burst to seize control after the Cardinal had gotten within a basket with 6:53 left.

KZ Okpala's 3-pointer pulled Stanford (2-2) to within 44-42. By the end of the game, though, the Badgers had scored 18 of the final 22 points to secure a semifinal matchup with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Okpala scored 11 points but made 2 of 12 shots for the Cardinal, who shot 27 percent overall. Stanford faces Florida on Thursday in the consolation bracket.

