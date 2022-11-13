No. 25 Washington upsets No. 6 Oregon in classic back-and-forth battle

No. 25 Washington football upsets No. 6 Oregon by a final score of 37-34 on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Eugene. The Huskies improve to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 play, while the Ducks drop to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.