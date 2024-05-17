No. 25 Texas snags 11th come-from-behind win, walks off Kansas 5-4 with 2 runs in 9th

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 25 Texas scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off winners against Kansas 5-4 on Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Jalin Flores smacked a double to right field that scored Jared Thomas from first base for the winning run. Casey Borba hit a pinch-hit solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game at 3-3 on a 2-ball, 2-strike pitch to start the inning.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The Longhorns answered a 2-run home run by Kansas’ Ben Hartl off reliever Gage Boehm in the top half of the frame. It’s the 11th come-from-behind win for the Longhorns this season.

Thomas, Flores and Will Gasparino all had two hits each for the Longhorns. Thomas drove in a run with a triple in the fifth.

Charlie Hurley had one of his best outings of the season, striking out nine Jayhawks with one walk in six innings. He allowed four hits and threw 104 pitches before the bullpen took over.

Texas (33-20, 18-10 Big 12) now has a 1-game lead over West Virginia for third place in the Big 12 after the Mountaineers fell to TCU 6-3 in Fort Worth. Oklahoma State is in second with a 17-9 record but had its series opener with Houston postponed due to severe weather in the Houston area.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.