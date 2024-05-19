Advertisement

No. 25 Texas preps for the Big 12 baseball tournament by completing a sweep of Kansas

danny davis, austin american-statesman
On Saturday, Texas closed out the regular season − and its 36-game home schedule − on a high note.

Texas homered twice and Lebarron Johnson Jr. provided a quality start on the mound as the Longhorns held on for a 9-7 win over Kansas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The two-run victory completed UT's first sweep in Big 12 play this season although Texas (35-20, 20-10) did win nine of its 10 conference series.

Next up for Texas is a Big 12 tournament that gets underway in Arlington on Tuesday. The Longhorns then will likely remain on the road during the NCAA tournament.

"We've been working for (a sweep) for a long time," designated hitter Kimble Schuessler said. "We're getting hot at the right time."

Texas Longhorns pitcher Lebarron Johnson Jr. (57) bumps gloves with infielder Jalin Flores (1) after a catch for a third out during the game against Kansas at UFCU Disch–Falk Field on Saturday, May. 18, 2024 in Austin.
After Texas rallied in the ninth innings of its walk-off wins over Kansas on Thursday and Friday, it appeared that Saturday would be less dramatic. Texas scored in five of the first six innings to grab an 8-1 lead.

But Kansas (29-21, 15-15) plated four runs against the Texas bullpen in the seventh inning, and the Jayhawks scored twice in their next at-bat. However, Kansas left three runners in scoring position during the seventh and eighth innings as reliever Gage Boehm ended both frames with a key out.

Texas added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Boehm was aided by two nice plays from centerfielder Will Gasparino during a scoreless final frame. That secured a win for Johnson, who retired the first nine batters he faced and allowed five hits over his six-inning start.

"When he's on, we all have the utmost confidence in everything we do," infielder Peyton Powell said of Johnson.

Texas has secured the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, which will be held at Globe Life Field. The Longhorns will next play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

