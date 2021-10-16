No. 25 Texas blows a fourth quarter lead again in loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State stayed undefeated with a final quarter blitz of No. 25 Texas on Saturday.

The No. 12 Cowboys scored 19 straight points in the second half against the Longhorns in a 32-24 win to move to 6-0 and into pole position for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma State never led until Tanner Brown kicked a 29-yard field goal with 4:37 to go. Brown’s kick came a drive after Oklahoma State went 80 yards in 10 plays to cut Texas’ lead to 24-22 with 10:16 to go.

Texas had plenty of time to get a go-ahead score after Brown’s field goal but the Oklahoma State defense came up big like it has for much of the season. The Cowboys stopped Texas on a third and and short and a fourth and short in Longhorn territory.

After Jaylen Warren broke a 29-yard run to the Texas 10, the Longhorns decided the best way to win would be to let OSU score. Spencer Sanders did just that and Texas got the ball back down eight with 2:18 to go.

UT’s final drive lasted one play. Casey Thompson threw an interception to give the ball back to OSU and the Cowboys ran out the clock.