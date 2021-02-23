No. 25 Tennessee seeks bounce-back win over Vanderbilt

·3 min read

The No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers face the host Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday at Nashville, Tenn.

The Vols (15-6, 8-6 SEC) beat Vanderbilt (6-12, 2-10) easily in Knoxville, 81-61, in the teams' first meeting on Jan. 16, but their season has taken a disappointing turn of late.

Tennessee, the preseason pick to win the SEC, is merely fighting for positioning in NCAA and conference tournaments after falling five games behind league-leading Alabama following its 70-55 home loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

It was the Vols' second loss in three games, third in their last six and fifth in their last 10.

Once again, sub-par offense was a culprit. The Vols hit just 35.3 percent of 2-pointers and 27.3 percent of their 3s on Saturday.

This came three days after Tennessee beat South Carolina, 93-73. Coach Rick Barnes addressed the inconsistency after the Kentucky game.

"I think it is immaturity, at times, I do," he said. "I think you are still trying to get guys to understand. It is a combination. We have a team where we have some young players that I still think are learning what college basketball is all about.

"You might say by this time of year, they should know it. Do I think they are going to shoot the ball the same every night and play the same? No, but when they're not, you have to have the other part."

More than likely, that was a reference to freshman Jaden Springer, who had scored between 16 and 30 in the four games coming into Kentucky. Springer was 2-for-11 from the floor and finished with four points on Saturday.

When the Vols are playing well, Springer and fellow freshman backcourt mate Keon Johnson are leading the charge. Johnson scored 15 against Kentucky, but it came on 4-for-14 shooting. He scored seven points on 3-for-5 shooting against South Carolina.

Senior forward John Fulkerson was also unable to carry forward momentum after a 19-point game against South Carolina. Fulkerson, a preseason All-SEC pick, averaged just 5.2 points over his previous six games before posting his season high against the Gamecocks.

The Commodores aren't an easy out despite the record. Seven of their 10 league losses have come by seven points or fewer.

The latest came at Alabama on Saturday, when the Commodores' second-half rally come up short in an 82-78 setback.

Vandy's two-man show of Scotty Pippen Jr. (20.5 points, 5.2 assists, 1.7 steals per game) and Dylan Disu (15.0 ppg, 9.2 rpg) are about as good a tandem as you'll see in the league. Disu, the reigning SEC player of the week, leads the league in rebounding, while Pippen ranks second in scoring and assists and third in steals.

The duo combined for 41 of the Commodores' 78 points against the Crimson Tide, led by Pippen's 24.

"It's a good learning experience for us playing the No. 8 team in the country," Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said about Alabama, which is now ranked sixth nationally. "I think this is confidence builder, even though we didn't beat them, to know all these rankings and stuff doesn't matter. We know we are very, very capable and we just got to keep building and taking these experiences and learning from them."

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • No. 23 Oregon Ducks add home games vs. UCLA & Arizona to its schedule

    Both games had to be rescheduled.

  • RS Charts: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Holds at Number One Despite Racial Slur

    Wallen spends sixth week atop the RS 200, tying a chart record set by Taylor Swift

  • The Blue Devils rout Syracuse, push streak to four wins

    Tonight, the Blue Devils completed a four game win streak with a dominant 85-71 victory over Syracuse. “Just tired of losing,” freshman Jeremy Roach said when asked what has sparked Duke’s winning streak and improved play. The Blue Devils started throwing haymakers right from the tip-off, reminiscent of their start on Saturday against Virginia.

  • Mavericks vs. vs. Celtics: Lineups, broadcast info, injury reports for Feb. 23

    Everything you need to know about Tuesday's tilt with the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Spanish long jumper loses chance of win after officials' mistake

    A long jumper was reduced to tears when officials mistakenly erased her mark after a leap that could have brought her a gold medal at the Spanish athletics championships on Sunday. Maria Vicente, 19, appeared to have recorded a distance above 6.50 metres with her first leap but the mark was rubbed out by two officials in the pit, who believed she had fouled. Replays showed the Catalan athlete, who won gold in the pentathlon on Friday, had not over-stepped the mark and she was given another attempt after officials recognised their mistake.

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Draymond Green's double standard, the struggling Celtics and NBA Top Shot

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Joey Logano explains his side of the last lap at Daytona, says he hasn't spoken to Brad Keselowski yet

    Logano said that he hasn't spoken to Keselowski about the Daytona 500 yet because he wanted their conversation to happen after everyone cooled off.

  • Not even Luka Doncic thinks he should start over Damian Lillard in the All-Star Game

    “I know that maybe Lillard deserved it more than me.”

  • Australian Open beats the odds to lay out a blueprint

    Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic were rightly hailed as deserved Australian Open champions at the weekend but the ashen-faced former tennis coach standing behind them on the podium might be considered the real hero of the year's first Grand Slam. Tournament director Craig Tiley and his Tennis Australia team faced down sizeable odds to get the tournament up and running, albeit by the skin of their teeth at times, while much of the world was still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. "At the beginning, I think there were many people who doubted we could pull it off," South African Tiley told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.

  • Marvin Bagley III with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls

    Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings) with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls, 02/20/2021

  • After Carson Wentz trade, could Eagles draft a QB at No. 6 to compete with Jalen Hurts?

    Could the Eagles still draft a QB? Might the Colts be open to more draft-pick dealing? We dive in on how the trade changed the landscape.

  • The Wentz trade and offseason moves to look for

    Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are back with an all-new episode of the Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

    Derrick Lewis finished a stacked UFC Vegas 19 with an exclamation point, taking out Curtis Blaydes in a main event that followed a night full of finishes. UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-tying knockout on Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis was ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division coming into Saturday night. He will move up at least one spot after blasting No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes kept his distance early and for good reason. As soon as he moved in, Lewis landed a hard punch that briefly staggered him. After getting his legs back, Blaydes approached more cautiously, darting in and out of Lewis’s punching power. Lewis got off balance midway through the round and Blaydes took advantage, hitting him with a couple punches and a few leg kicks that backed him up. Lewis finally came forward, but ate a couple of hard shots from Blaydes, staggering away from him. Blaydes pressed on, driving a knee to the chin and following with an arching elbow. Just as Blaydes appeared to be doing some damage in the waning moments of the first round, the action was halted after he accidentally caught Lewis with a finger to the eye. Blaydes shot early in round two, but couldn’t score the takedown. He took the center of the Octagon, Lewis gingerly backing away. Confident from his earlier shot, Blaydes attempted another takedown, this time running straight into a Lewis uppercut. The explosive punch sent Blaydes crashing to the canvas. Lewis dropped a couple more punches to the head of his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. With the knockout of Blaydes, Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history with 12. So what's next? Lewis isn't sure. "I heard Jon Jones is coming up. So it ain't make no sense for me to say I'm fighting for the title. So we'll just see," he said after the fight. If he were given a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou, Lewis has a preference. "Stipe. I guess Stipe. I like them wrestlers," Lewis said, having just knocked out a fighter that was supposed to be able to out-wrestle him. Derrick Lewis punches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Yana Kunitskaya takes hard fought nod over Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya, ranked No. 7, took a huge step up the UFC bantamweight rankings with a decision victory over No. 6 ranked Ketlen Vieira. Vieira came out firing with punches, which set up an early takedown. Kunitskaya briefly regained her feet, but Vieira again took her to the canvas. Vieira smothered her for the majority of the round, trying to advance to full mount, but had to settle for the dominant position in half guard, as Kunitskaya defended well from the bottom. Round two was the opposite of the first frame. Vieira again stormed Kuntiskaya, but this time Kunitskaya got control in the clinch and took top position in Vieira's guard as they hit the canvas. Kunitskaya ground and pounded Vieira, who returned to her feet on several occasions, only to have Kunitskaya put her back on the canvas. Toward the end of round two, Kunitskaya took top side position, driving knees and elbows into Vieira's side. Round three started with both women being a little more hesitant to storm the other, but then Vieira scored a double-leg, quickly taking half mount. She moved to full mount midway through the round. Kunitskaya tried to escape, but Vieira moved to her back, constantly attacking and punching. Kunitskaya eventually turned the tables, ending the final frame with some heavy punches from inside Vieira's guard. When the scores were read, all three judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya admitted after the fight that she felt like she had done enough to win, but wasn't confident that the judges would see it the same way. "I feel like I did do my job." Yana Kunitskaya ground and pounds Ketlen Vieira at UFXC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Darrick Minner routes Charles Rosa Darrick Minner put on the most impressive performance of his career, as he dominated Charles Rosa from bell to bell. All three rounds, Minner came out swinging for the fences, looking to take Rosa's head off. He rocked Rosa, but was unable to score the knockout that he was looking for. Despite that, when the fight hit the canvas, which was expected to be Rosa's world, Minner continued his domination. Though Rosa searched for submission after submission throughout the fight, Minner maintained control, bludgeoning Rosa with his ground and pound attack. By the end of the fight, Rosa's face was bloodied, and Minner new he had the victory. The judges agreed, scoring the fight unanimously in his favor. Darrick Minner punches Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Chris Daukaus stakes his claim in the UFC heavyweight division Relative newcomer Chris Daukaus scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night. He was already 2-0 in the Octagon with two first-round finishes, but made it three for three with his first-round stoppage of No. 10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19. Oleinik, who has 46 career submission victories to his credit, immediately tried to put Daukaus on the canvas. He was unable to do so. Daukaus fended off the takedown attempts and cracked Oleinik with a right hand. He followed the right hand with numerous punches, unloading until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:55 of the first frame. With little more than seven minutes of time in the Octagon, Daukaus improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner, likely forcing his way into the UFC heavyweight rankings. Chris Daukaus unloads on Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Phil Hawes takes a majority nod over Nassourdine Imavov Phil Hawes got out to an early start, controlling the fight against Nassourdine Imavov in rounds one and two. He seemed to be well ahead going into the third frame, when Imavov turned the tide. Imavov rocked Hawes, had him wobbled, but couldn't put him away. In the end, not getting the finish cost Imavov the fight. The judges scored it 28-28 on one card, while the other two judges notched it in Hawes's favor, handing him a majority decision. Phil Hawes punches Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Tom Aspinall submits former champ Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall, 15 years younger, took the fight to former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He backed Arlovski to the fence in round one, unloading with punch after punch, unable to put him away. In round two, Aspinall immediately took Arlovski to the canvas, where he quickly transitioned to a rear-naked choke for the submission finish. Tom Aspinall punches Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING > Belal Muhammad steps up to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13 UFC Vegas 19 Results UFC Vegas 19 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis def Curtis Blaydes by KO (punch) at 1:26, R1Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Yana Kunitskaya def Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner def Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches) at 1:55, R1Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall def Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2 UFC Vegas 19 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon def Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: John Castaneda def Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches) at 4:53, R1Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee) at 0:56, R1Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini -- CANCELEDWomen's Flyweight Bout: Casey O'Neill def Shana Dobson TKO (punches) at 3:41, R2Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi def Drako Rodriguez by KO (punch) at 3:05, R1Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac def Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:32, R2

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Lakers broadcast puts Isaiah Thomas in Wizards' starting lineup over Russell Westbrook

    A mishap on the Lakers' broadcast had everyone doing a double-take Monday night.

  • Andrew Wiggins with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/20/2021

  • Albert Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Carmelo Anthony explains the real reason he returned to Trail Blazers in free agency

    There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.