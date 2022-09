The Takeout

There was so much buildup to the return of the Mexican Pizza that we almost believed it would never come. But yesterday was the day, and the beloved menu item came back into our lives to little customer fanfare, perhaps as proof that we all love the drama more than the Mexican Pizza itself. Still, Taco Bell went all in on its marketing push with the premiere of Mexican Pizza: The Musical, presented live on TikTok—a perfect embodiment of what both TikTok and Taco Bell are all about. And yes, it h