No. 25 Ohio State aims to keep momentum rolling vs. No. 21 Minnesota

·3 min read

Ohio State and Minnesota are coming off blowouts, but from different perspectives, heading into their matchup Sunday in Minneapolis.

The No. 25 Buckeyes (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten) pounded visiting Nebraska 90-54 on Wednesday with five players scoring in double figures. It was their highest point total in a conference game since defeating Penn State 106-74 on Dec. 7, 2019.

"Overall a really solid performance," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said afterward. "Our ball movement was exceptional. That's what we have to continue to be. We'll take this one here, know it's unique and get ready for a really good Minnesota team on Sunday."

The No. 21 Golden Gophers (9-2, 2-2) had hoped to build off wins against Iowa (102-95 in overtime) and Michigan State (81-56) but instead trailed by 26 points at Wisconsin on Thursday before a surge in the final minutes made the 71-59 final look respectable.

It was a discouraging but familiar road performance by Minnesota, which lost its Big Ten opener 92-65 to Illinois on Dec. 15 before victories against the Hawkeyes and Spartans in Williams Arena, where the Gophers are 9-0.

"It's been a trend," Minnesota forward Brandon Johnson said of the road play. "That's what I kind of feared with us going on the road. Because it's a different environment."

Ohio State knows that feeling because it has lost both away conference games to Purdue and Northwestern. It's another story at home because the win vs. Nebraska had a similar tone to the 80-68 victory over Rutgers on Dec. 23.

The Buckeyes had huge runs in each to put the games out of reach. They broke a 13-13 tie with 15 straight points vs. the Cornhuskers, then opened the second half with a 16-5 stretch for a 54-26 lead.

"We have to always be ready to come and play because anyone any day can come in and defeat you," Ohio State forward Justice Sueing said. "Our attention to detail was big. We really locked in on personnel."

In the Rutgers game, the Buckeyes used a 16-0 run to go ahead after trailing by double digits.

Minnesota's failure to stop an opponent's momentum is still fresh. Trailing the Badgers 29-22 at the half, Wisconsin went on a 16-5 run for a 45-27 advantage.

Golden Gophers coach Richard Pitino said the game, as was the case in the loss to Illinois, came down to toughness.

"Illinois is very physical. Wisconsin is very physical. We didn't respond well to both of those," he said. "(The Badgers) were physical on the ball. They were pressuring us and we didn't respond well by moving the ball."

The result was not freeing Marcus Carr for good looks. He entered the game fourth nationally with 24.0 points per game but needed five points in the final minutes to finish with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

For the Buckeyes, there is no word if guard Musa Jallow will be available. He did not play against Nebraska because of contact tracing for COVID-19.

--Field Level Media

Latest Stories

  • Belichick's exit plan and a JJ Watt trade: NFL subplots to watch in 2021

    Will Aaron Rodgers depart Green Bay after an MVP-caliber season? Will Bill Belichick leave New England before it turns ugly? There’s no shortage of meaty NFL plotlines in 2021The NFL’s general attitude towards 2020 can be summed up succinctly: What pandemic?Whereas other leagues ground to a halt, considered voiding their seasons, entered into complex bubbles or faced existential crises, the NFL thundered along, with the kind of bravado that is afforded only to the biggest and baddest and most-watched on the block.Some precautions were taken. Preseason was out. Mask mandates were in. But the bottom line was this: No matter the lineup, no matter the ridiculousness of the spectacle, no matter the health consequences, football will be played. And, in general, it was a success. Covid has the potential to embarrass the league in Week 17, the final week of the season, and we still do not know the extent of the health consequences, but for the most part the league got its wish: The season will be completed on time. As the calendar flips from 2020 to 2021, here are some subplots to keep an eye on. Aaron Rodgers’ futureAs of now, Rodgers likely has his name etched on the MVP trophy. Voters love a narrative, and the Rodgers Revenge Tour is a better narrative than ‘isn’t Patrick Mahomes droningly excellent?’ It’s the Michael Jordan syndrome. (Voters actually gave Karl Malone an MVP award during Jordan’s prime. That’s a real thing that happened.)But it’s not that long ago that the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the draft, that Rodgers’ future was up in the air, that the team had obviously selected his replacement, that it was just a matter of when not if Rodgers would leave.Rodgers has been terrific this season. His game has evolved. The improvisational off-script, jazz artist is still there, but he’s married that with the on-script rhythm that defined his early years as a starter. It’s a deadly combination.The power to decide his future now sits with Rodgers. He’s performing at an MVP level and could guide the Packers to another Super Bowl title. Green Bay will want to keep the 38-year-old around until he truly starts to decline. But will Rodgers take matters into his own hands this offseason? How upset was he really by the love selection? With possible quarterback openings in such hot spots as New England, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, could Rodgers look to push his way out of title town as the final act of this year’s tour? A franchise saleThe NFL as a whole has done a decent job of inoculating itself from the financial losses that have hit the majority of sports leagues during the pandemic. Rather than push games or add weeks, the NFL stripped back its preseason and steam-rolled ahead whenever there was a sign of a health scare. We are playing football! Who’s ready to play? Who’s watching? We’ll play them on Monday nights and Tuesday nights and Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings, the quality of the games or the health of the players be damned.That was a lucrative strategy for the league, as much as any league is making money in the Covid age. But the league is still made up of old-school owners who made the bulk of their money in an old-school manner. While several owners have stomached the financial hit to their sporting institution, plenty have taken significant losses in their non-sporting ventures.You only have to look over to the NBA to see how even the tech-savvy, self-dubbed ‘smart’ sport owners have been hit by the pandemic: Tilman Fertitta, the NBA’s latest owner, who paid a record $2.2bn for the Houston Rockets franchise in 2017, makes his money in casinos and restaurants. His operation has been reduced to 4% during the pandemic and he has been forced to take his company public, as well as accepting an operating loan from the league.There are similar issues in the NFL’s upper chamber. Some owners are feeling the financial costs much more than others, particularly those whose wealth is based on owning an NFL franchise. (The NFL remains the sports league with the most ‘legacy’ ownership families.)Nobody will be shedding a tear for the fattest of fat cats, but NFL franchises are notoriously hard to prize away from owners because they print money. The pandemic has changed that. The year 2021 could usher in a band of new owners as those current owners who’ve been most severely impacted by the pandemic try to recover funds. Will there be any Cam Newton takers?Newton’s one-year plan in New England was clear: Get himself to the smartest, most creative and consistent organization in the sport; show that he still had plenty of juice left, that he just needed a break; and then sign a mega-deal this coming offseason, be it re-upping with New England or elsewhere.But for as much as Bill Belichick has tried to sell the Patriots-Cam Newton experience to the media and fans this season as a success, it hasn’t worked. The Patriots’ offensive staff has been creative and mailable, working around Newton’s idiosyncrasies and lack of accuracy. But all too often when Newton has dropped back and attempted to play with some kind of rhythm, it’s looked like he’s trying to throw a medicine ballNewton’s health is the question here. He no longer has the same kind of zip on his fastball, and his throwing accuracy that was so-so even during the best of times has now completely fallen off a cliff.Perhaps the Patriots talk themselves into Newton for another season as a bridge to whatever the team’s quarterback future looks like. Perhaps they tell themselves he looked OK prior to his Covid diagnosis. Perhaps Belichick believes Newton, even with his flaws, will be fine once the Patriots are able to bring back the chunks of their roster that missed this season due to COVID. But that seems unlikely. It seems like Newton, the great pioneer, the paradigm-shifter, is ultimately shot. And if Belichick isn’t willing to indulge another season, will any other team? And if not, what does Newton do? Retire? Sit out another year and hope to heal? It’s hard to imagine Newton doing the rounds as a one-year hired gun on a ready-to-tank, rebuilding team. Is this it for Bill Belichick?It doesn’t feel like Belichick is slowing down. But, at some point, Belichick is going to walk away from the Patriots’ job. Belichick tried rolling things back for one more push this season, band-aiding together a roster that was missing the core of its defense due to Covid defections and which lacked a quarterback given Tom Brady’s move to Florida.Is Belichick, at his advanced age, post-Covid, ready and willing after a par year to start another rebuild? He has no quarterback, and the backbone of the roster that delivered the last Super Bowl is starting to creak – a majority have already or are expected to exit this offseason. Plus: Belichick’s staff is expected to be picked apart again during the offseason, both on the coaching side and in the Patriots front office. Is it possible he opts to walk away before things get ugly? The Justin Fields surgeThe Jaguars have locked up the number one pick in the upcoming draft. The selection is expected to be Trevor Lawrence, Clemson’s once-in-a-lifetime-type quarterback prospect. But as always in a draft cycle, expect there to be a run on Justin Fields, the Ohio State quarterback who would be the sure-fire top selection in a traditional year.And if former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer winds up as the head honcho in Jacksonville, look out. The chatter will increase. Leaks will flow. Trade offers will arrive.Lawrence should be the top pick, but there is a chance that Jacksonville switch spots with the Jets (for a significant haul). A JJ Watt tradeJJ Watt and the Houston Texans are synonymous with one another. But if Houston is looking to generate some kind of assets to be able to improve its roster this offseason, moving Watt is one of the only ways.The Texans have little to no draft capital and have one of the worst cap sheets in the league. They also have a jumbled roster that is the walking embodiment of the fractured front office that oversaw its construction over the past five seasons. Yet there, in the middle of it all, is Deshaun Watson, one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the league. Having a great quarterback fixes a lot. So for the Texans to leap back into contention, even with the roster holes and lack of flexibility in the market, could take as few as five to six smart moves. One way to open up some sort of flexibility, to increase the margin of error when trying to make such moves, would be to move on from Watt while he still holds value.It would be a difficult move financially and culturally, but it would also be a savvy one. And it would allow Watt to get a shot with a different organization, where he may get a shot over the next 24 months to advance beyond the divisional round. New TV dealsAs noted in the Guardian’s 2021 bold predictions piece, the NFL’s current round of TV rights deals are set to expire in 2022. As sports continue to be the sole place that networks can bank on to produce a large, live audience, and as the NFL continues to reign supreme as the biggest provider of live content (eight of 2020s 10 most-watched single telecasts were football games or post games) the bidding is expected to be intense and expensive.The league could look to re-up with its traditional broadcast partners. Or it could hand a more favorable deal to ESPN/Disney, with the possibility of Disney snagging itself a coveted Super Bowl and moving its broadcasts to ABC. Or it could offer larger packages to a streaming client, like Amazon Prime, in the hopes of getting ahead of the live sports streaming curve or to try to make up for some of the revenue the league and its owners lost in 2020.

  • Booger McFarland and the rise of the anti-Black scold in sports

    Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A professional athlete with a zillion-dollar contract who’s barely old enough to rent a car from Enterprise gets into trouble. It happens so often we barely pay attention anymore, which was likely going to be the case when Dwayne Haskins, the underperforming quarterback of the Washington Football Team, was cut last week. It pays to be the anti-Black scold on sports television.

  • ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit blasts Mike Leach, says he 'should be embarrassed' after Mississippi State brawl

    The Bulldogs coach was in the stands taking pictures with fans when a brawl erupted between his players and Tulsa.

  • Miles Bridges on LaMelo Ball after historic night: ‘He’s the third pick for a reason’

    LaMelo Ball had his best night of the season on Wednesday, making history and proving he's a worthy top pick for the Hornets.

  • Watch: Technical challenges exasperate Alabama’s Nick Saban

    Nick Saban wasn't thrilled as he headed to the locker room at halftime of the Rose Bowl

  • NBA issues fines for Mavericks-Hornets altercation instigated by black belt James Johnson

    The NBA doled out fines for Wednesday’s altercation between the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

  • Ohio State Ranks in Top 5 Richest College Football Programs — But Who Is No. 1?

    Second only to the NFL, college football is America's most popular sport, with 47.5 million fans going to games in 2019, and their 392 regular season telecasts reaching more than 145 million unique...

  • Pete Carroll’s son leaving Seahawks’ staff to coach at University of Arizona

    Brennan Carroll, the Seahawks’ run game coordinator and son of head coach Pete Carroll, will be leaving Seattle. The University of Arizona has hired Brennan Carroll to be the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under new head coach Jedd Fisch, himself a former Pete Carroll assistant. “Brennan and I have known each other for [more]

  • Mississippi State punter fires off bizarre 0-yard punt in Armed Forces Bowl

    The third quarter of the Armed Forces Bowl between No. 24 Tulsa and Mississippi State featured one of the strangest punts you will ever see.

  • 'The world is going to s---': Players jump to defence of Edinson Cavani after striker hit with FA ban for Instagram post

    Edinson Cavani’s team-mates past and present have jumped to the defence of the Manchester United striker over his three-match ban for discriminatory language, with Ander Herrera claiming it shows the “world is going to s---”. The Uruguay striker had accepted a FA misconduct charge and “aggravated breach” of its race rules over his “Gracias negrito” Instagram post out of “solidarity” with the fight against racism. Despite his suspension, United insisted Cavani is “not a racist, nor was there any racist intent to his post” and, while dismayed the player had been charged, called on the FA to reinvest his £100,000 fine into anti-discrimination iniatives, a request the governing body seems set to honour. A spokesperson for the governing body told The Daily Telegraph: “The FA is a not-for-profit organisation which distributes all profits back into every level of the game each season. This includes investment into a number of key equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives across English football.” Yet Cavani’s ban has been met with disappointment by current and former team-mates. Former United midfielder Herrera, who played with Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain, wrote: “If they ban you for that. The world is going to s***. Big hugs and stay strong Edi.” Cavani’s United team-mate Marcos Rojo, the Argentina defender, added: “Those who know you know the kind of person you are!!!”

  • NBA trade rumors: Update on a possible Sixers-James Harden trade package

    As we tiptoe into 2021, the Sixers are still eyeing up James Harden, and a trade package is taking a little shape. By Adam Hermann

  • LeBron James said it was 'a beautiful thing' to watch Becky Hammon take over the Spurs as the first woman head coach in NBA history

    "She's got all of the tools necessary to be a heck of a coach in our league," Gregg Popovich said before handing the reins to Becky Hammon Wednesday.

  • Bettor wagers $1.3 million on Ohio State in Sugar Bowl

    Someone likes Ohio State's chances in the Sugar Bowl to the tune of a $1.3 million bet

  • 49ers rule out 7 players for season finale, including 6 starters

    The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out 7 with injuries vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

  • Tom Brady has the perfect Rob Gronkowski impression

    This should make you giggle.

  • Anthony Davis unloads Westlake Village mansion for $6.6 million

    In Westlake Village, Lakers star Anthony Davis just sold his amenity-loaded mansion with a movie theater and indoor basketball court for $6.6 million.

  • Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC debut set for Feb. 5

    Paige VanZant is ready to transition from the octagon to the ring as she sets a date and opponent for her Bare Knuckle FC debut.

  • Aaron Rodgers “still kind of in the grieving process” about David Bakhtiari

    The Packers suffered a serious blow on Thursday when left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice. On Friday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called the injury “just one of those freak things that sometimes happen” in the NFL. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he’s “still kind of in the grieving process” [more]

  • WATCH: Alabama RB Najee’ Harris embarrasses Notre Dame defender with epic hurdle

    Watch Alabama running back Najee' Harris go airborne over a Notre Dame defender, and then keep on rolling

  • Brandin Cooks: I’m not going to accept any more trades

    Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is tired of being traded. Cooks has been dealt from the Saints to the Patriots to the Rams to the Texans since the end of the 2016 season and the prospect of being traded again came up when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Bill O’Brien was making personnel decisions when [more]