No. 25 Notre Dame-Navy: Freshly ranked Irish release depth chart ahead of annual battle

No. 25 Notre Dame is back in the polls after dominating No. 12 Clemson on Saturday night to improve to 6-3 in 2022. It’s been a roller coaster first season for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame but the peak hasn’t felt this high in quite some time for Fighting Irish fans.

Notre Dame will now ship up and head to Baltimore this Saturday where they’ll take on annual rival Navy. It will be a rare 12:00 p.m. EST kickoff for the Irish who don’t often play the first thing on Saturday. It will however be their second-noon kickoff in the last three games.

The Irish enter 6-3 after a win that felt like it erased a lot of the early season struggles of 2022. The Navy will enter 3-6 after falling at Cincinnati their last time out.

Here is how Notre Dame will line up against Navy according to their freshly released depth chart.

Quarterback:

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) rolls out to throw against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Drew Pyne (RS-So.), #10

QB2: Steve Angeli(Fr.), #18

Running Back:

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates with fans on the field after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

RB1: Chris Tyree (Jr.), #25

OR Logan Diggs (So.), #3

OR Audric Estime(So.), #7

Wide Receivers:

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) signals for a first down after a catch against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

WR:

Lorenzo Styles (So.), #4

Deion Colzie (So.), #16

WR:

Jayden Thomas(RS-Fr.) , #83

Matt Salerno (GR), #29

WR:

Braden Lenzy (Gr.), #0

Joe Wilkins (GR), #5

Tight End

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

TE1: Michael Mayer(Jr.), #87

TE2: Mitchell Evans(So.), #88

OR [autotag]Holden Staes[/autotag] (Fr.), #85

OR [autotag]Davis Sherwood[/autotag] (So.), #38

Left Tackle

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Officials try to break up an altercation between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at the end of the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

LT1: Joe Alt (So.), #76

LT2: Tosh Baker (RS-So.), #79

Left Guard:

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) runs the ball as offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson (55) blocks Clemson Tigers cornerback Sheridan Jones (6) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

LG1: Jarrett Patterson (GR), #55

LG2: [autotag]Andrew Kristofic[/autotag] (RS-Jr.), #73

Center:

C1: Zeke Correll (RS-Jr.), #52

C2: Pat Coogan (RS-Fr.), #78

Right Guard:

RG1: Josh Lugg (GR), #75

RG2: Rocco Spindler (RS-Fr.), #50

Right Tackle:

Drew Pyne #10 celebrates with Josh Lugg #75 and Blake Fisher #54 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after throwing for a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

RT1: Blake Fisher (RS-Fr.), #54

RT2: Michael Carmody (RS-So.), #68

Vyper:

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

V1: Isaiah Foskey (RS-Jr.), #7

V2: Justin Ademilola (GR), #9

OR Jordan Botelho (Jr.), #12

Strong Side Defensive End:

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Casey Filkins (2) runs the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) prepares to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

SDE1: Rylie Mills (Jr.), #99

SDE2: Nana Osafo-Mensah (RS-Jr.), #31

SDE3: Alexander Ehrensberger (RS-So.), #90

Defensive Tackles:

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III (56) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DT1: Jayson Ademilola (GR), #57

DT2: Chris Smith (GR), #65

Other Defensive Tackle Spot:

DT1: Howard Cross (RS-Jr.), #56

DT2: Gabriel Rubio (RS-Fr.), #97

Linebackers:

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Middle:

MLB1: JD Bertrand (RS-Jr.), #27

MLB2: Junior Tuihalamaka (FR), #44

Weak:

WLB1: Marist Liufau(RS-Jr.), #8

WLB2: Jack Kiser (RS-Jr.), #24

OR Prince Kollie (So.), #10

Rover

R1: Jack Kiser (RS-Jr.), #24

R2: JD Bertrand (RS-Jr.)

Cornerback:

Nov 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) intercepts a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Morrison returned the interception for a touchdown. Notre Dame won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

CB1 Cam Hart (RS-Jr.), #5

OR Tariq Bracy, #28

CB2 Jaden Mickey (Fr.), #21

Other cornerback spot

CB1: Benjamin Morrison (Fr.), #20

CB2: Clarence Lewis (Jr.), #6

Safety

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Clarence Lewis (6) breaks up the pass during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

S1: DJ Brown (GR), #2

OR Houston Griffith (GR), #3

Other Safety spot:

S1: Brandon Joseph(Jr.), #16

S2: Ramon Henderson (RS-So.), #11

Specialists:

Oct 22, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Blake Grupe (99) and holder Jon Sot (39) celebrate after a 46 yard field goal in the first quarter against the UNLV Rebels at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker:

Blake Grupe

Kickoff:

Zac Yoakam

Punter

Jon Sot

Holder

Jon Sott

Long Snapper

Michael Vinson (GR)

Punt Return

Brandon Joseph (JR)

Kick Return

Chris Tyree (JR)

Braden Lenzy (GR)

Lorenzo Styles (So.)

