SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Brice Calip scored 17 points, Abby Hipp had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 25 Missouri State beat Bradley 75-62 on Saturday night for its 11th straight win.

Sydney Wilson added 13 points and Jasmine Franklin had 10 for Missouri State (15-2, 11-0 Missouri Valley Conference), which is off to its best MVC start since going 11-0 in 2004. The Bears had a 12-0 conference start in 1996.

The Bears opened the third quarter on a 11-0 run and closed it with consecutive 3-pointers from Sydney Manning for a 54-39 lead. Manning scored six of her eight points in the third, and the Bears had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Gabi Haack scored 24 points to lead Bradley (12-10, 8-7). Lasha Petree had 13 points. The pair combined for five of the Braves’ seven 3-pointers.

Bradley, which has lost two straight, hosts Illinois State on Thursday. Missouri State plays at Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

No. 25 Missouri State women beat Bradley, win 11th straight originally appeared on NBCSports.com