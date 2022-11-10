No. 25 Michigan women win 18th straight at home

michigan wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Laila Phelia scored a career-high 20 points, Emily Kiser added 15 points and No. 25 Michigan opened its season with an 83-30 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines have won 18 straight at Crisler Center, the nation’s fifth-longest active streak.

Michigan scored the first 14 points of the game while Delaware State turned it over seven times and missed three shots. The Wolverines led 40-18 at halftime after holding the Hornets to 5-of-24 shooting. Deyonce Thompson made Delaware State’s first four field goals and she had 13 of the 18 first-half points.

Michigan used a 28-0 run spanning the third-quarter break to build a 47-point lead as Delaware State missed 11 straight shots.

Phelia and Kiser are two of the four top-five scorers returning from last year’s 25-7 squad. Phelia made 8 of 11 shots, including four 3-pointers, and Kiser had six rebounds and five assists.

Thompson finished with 15 points for Delaware State (0-2), which lost to Michigan State 86-37 on Monday.

Michigan plays St. Francis (Pa.) on Friday. Prior to the game, the Wolverines will raise their 2022 Elite Eight banner.

