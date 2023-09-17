No. 25 Iowa strikes down Western Michigan

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Western Michigan University has beaten Iowa twice since 2000. The Broncos were hoping lightning was going to strike again.

It did, but not in the way they wanted.

In a game that had a 42-minute lightning delay, No. 25 Iowa rolled over WMU, 41-10, in non-conference college football action at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The Broncos took the early lead on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Treyson Bourguet to Anthony Sambucci. Bourguet found Sambucci streaking down the left sideline on a third and seven and he outran two Hawkeye defensive backs for his first touchdown reception of the season. The scoring drive was a season-long at 94 yards, taking just four plays.

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton (28) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run between Western Michigan linebacker Jacob Wahlberg (8) and linebacker Donald Willis (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 41-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

After the aforementioned lightning delay, Iowa responded with a five-play, 66-yard touchdown drive with Cade McNamara finding Dante Vines in the endzone to tie up the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

Western Michigan retook the lead on a 27-yard field goal by Palmer Domschke with 4:45 to play in the second quarter.

The Hawkeyes then scored 34 straight points to take over the game. McNamara threw his second touchdown pass of the game to give Iowa a 14-10 lead just before the half. Iowa then opened the third quarter with a safety and followed with two touchdowns before adding a field goal and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In his first start of the season, Bourguet threw for 124 yards and a touchdown and was also WMU's leading rusher with 32 yards on eight carries. Tate Hallock and Damari Roberson led the team with eight tackles. Roberson had his first career interception on the opening drive of the game. The Broncos recorded four sacks on the day, one each by Marshawn Kneeland, Isaiah Green, Mason Nelson and Joshua Nobles. Keni-H Lovely had four tackles and a touchdown-saving interception at the end of the first half.

Western Michigan stays on the road to open Mid-American Conference play at Toledo next Saturday.

