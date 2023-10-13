No. 25 Hurricanes look to put embarrassing loss behind them against No. 12 North Carolina

There is no sugarcoating it. Miami lost its game against Georgia Tech in as bad of a fashion as you can lose.

The stunning defeat even had veteran center Matt Lee questioning what the team was doing from the sidelines.

But when Lee woke up Sunday morning, he was focused on something else: bouncing back and beating ACC rival North Carolina.

“You’ve got to move on fast or else you’re going to be left behind, no matter if you won or lost,” Lee said. “Whatever. So for me, personally, I woke up the next day, Sunday, and it is what it is.”

Beating No. 12 North Carolina (5-0, 2-0 ACC) was always going to be a tough task and a key part of reaching UM’s goals this season. But now the game takes on even more importance for No. 25 Miami (4-1, 0-1 ACC). Beat the Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium at 7:30 on Saturday and the Georgia Tech loss becomes an embarrassing but minor footnote. Lose and the season could turn sour in a hurry.

“We’re just really focusing on … getting better from that and putting that game in the past,” quarterback Tyler Van Dyke said. “Yeah, it sucks. Yeah, we know we should have won the game. But we’ve got to move on from it. We’ve got a tough matchup this week and just got to get ready for that.”

The Hurricanes picked a rough week to need a rebound. The Tar Heels are the second-highest-ranked team on their schedule, behind only No. 4 Florida State. Miami has not beaten North Carolina since 2018 and has not won in Chapel Hill since 2017.

Three of the last four Miami-North Carolina games have been decided by three points, including last year’s 27-24 loss at Hard Rock Stadium. Kicker Andy Borregales is on alert, knowing history says he could play a key role in this week’s game. But he is just preparing like it is any other game.

“I honestly prepare the same way every week, it doesn’t matter who we play,” Borregales said. “Obviously, UNC is a really good team and historically, usually the games can come down to a field goal or a couple points. But I think I’m just going to prepare the same way I’ve been preparing all season.”

Task No. 1 for the Hurricanes will be slowing down North Carolina standout quarterback Drake Maye. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for 1,629 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions this year. He has the ninth-best quarterback rating in the nation, according to ESPN.

Maye, who is expected to be a top pick in next year’s NFL draft, has a talented group around him. Running back Omarion Hampton has run for 461 yards and seven scores. Nate McCollum leads a strong wide receiver corps with 28 catches for 355 yards. Tez Walker, who was kept out of the Tar Heels’ first four games as he tried to receive NCAA eligibility, returned last week and had six catches for 43 yards.

“I don’t think I’ve coached against (a quarterback) as good as him and has the people around him,” Miami defensive coordinator Lance Guidry said. “I coached against Luke McCown. He was a really good player, but he didn’t have the people around him like this guy does.”

Maye was already carving up defenses when the Tar Heels came to South Florida last year, but the defense has vastly improved for the unit that was among the nation’s worst in 2022. Last season, UNC ranked 102nd in points allowed per game, 116th in yards allowed per game 86th in run defense and 116th in pass defense.

This season, under defensive coordinator Gene Chizik, the Tar Heels have improved to 30th in points allowed per game, 35th in yards allowed per game, 41st in run defense and 55th in pass defense.

“They’re not overly complicated, but they’re really good at what they do,” Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said. “If you look at them, statistically, they’re not bad at anything. Nothing, statistically, glares at you and, ‘Oh man, these guys are struggling at this.’ … They’re very experienced. They’ve played a lot of football but they’ve also played a lot of football in the same scheme, which means a lot.”

The Hurricanes will have to play at the top of their game to take down the undefeated Tar Heels in front of a packed stadium. Getting off to a fast start and moving on from last week’s shocking loss will be key.

“I wish we could have learned this lesson while winning the game. That would have been nice,” Van Dyke said. “But I think everyone is still locked in, no matter what. I think we have a great group of guys who are willing to work no matter what happens. So we’re ready to go to work this week.”