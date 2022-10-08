No. 25 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Mississippi State: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2) Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in a top 25 matchup.

The No. 25 Razorbacks are coming off a loss against Alabama in Week 5. Quarterback KJ Jefferson's status is up in the air after he was hit in the head during the 49-26 loss.

The No. 23 Bulldogs enter Saturday after a 42-24 win against Texas A&M last week.

Razorback running back Raheim Sanders leads the conference with 609 yards rushing and ranks fifth in the FBS while Bulldogs defensive back Emmanuel Forbes leads the conference with three interceptions, with two picks against the Aggies.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Razorbacks at Bulldogs start?

Kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon ET from Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi.

What TV channel is Razorbacks at Bulldogs on?

The game will air on SEC Network.

How can I watch Razorbacks at Bulldogs online via live stream?

Fans can live stream the game on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, SECsports.com or fuboTV.

What are the odds for Razorbacks at Bulldogs?

The Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites with an over/under of 58.5, according to Tipico.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch