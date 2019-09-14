Kedon Slovis' third INT seals BYU upset over No. 24 USC

USC QB Kedon Slovis threw three interceptions in Saturday's loss to BYU. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The good vibes for No. 24 USC didn’t last all that long.

A week after blitzing Stanford behind an excellent performance from freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in his first career start, the Trojans coughed up a second half lead on the road to BYU and lost 30-27 in overtime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Playing on the road for the first time of the year, Slovis tossed three interceptions, including in overtime, to seal the victory for the Cougars.

The game was tied 17-17 at halftime, but USC went ahead 24-17 early in the fourth quarter on an excellent 30-yard touchdown catch by Michael Pittman. From there, BYU chipped away at the lead, first with a field goal and then with a 16-yard touchdown run by quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson is emerging as one of the country’s most exciting quarterbacks, and he showed it with a dazzling escape and downfield toss to Gunner Romney.

(via ESPN)

That play set up his touchdown run two plays later to give BYU a 27-24 lead with 5:41 to play. But USC didn’t wilt. Chase McGrath drilled a 52-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

BYU opened the extra frame with a 43-yard boot from Jake Oldroyd, giving USC a chance to win the game with a touchdown. Instead, Slovis forced one into traffic like he had on too many occasions throughout the afternoon. This one, which was tipped into the air, was intercepted by a diving Dayan Ghanwoloku to seal the win for the Cougars.

Clay Helton’s seat gets hotter

Clay Helton was already on shaky ground entering the 2019 season. And a loss like this won’t help. BYU is a solid team, but these are the games that USC has been losing too often under Helton’s watch.

Story continues

The Trojans went 5-7 last year, the program’s first losing record since 2000, yet then-AD Lynn Swann decided to bring Helton back for the 2019 season. Now that Swann has been pushed out, it seems like Helton’s days are numbered. Once a new athletic director comes in, he or she will likely want to hire their own coach.

More from Yahoo Sports: