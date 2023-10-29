No. 24 USC storms back, holds off Cal in back-and-forth thriller in Berkeley

No. 24 USC erased a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to beat California, 50-49, in Berkeley on Oct. 28, 2023. Caleb Williams threw for 369 yards and totaled four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) for the Trojans. Austin Jones scored the game-winning touchdown with 3:33 left in the fourth. Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza connected with Jaivian Thomas for a touchdown with 58 seconds left, but the Trojans snuffed out the Golden Bears' potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt to seal the victory.