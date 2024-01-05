No. 24 Gonzaga takes on Pepperdine at Spokane Arena, looking to get back on track to start WCC play

Jan. 4—First half

3:51 — GU 36, PU 15: Gregg is called for a foul at the U4 media timeout. Zags on an 11-1 run over the last 2:50.

5:02 — GU 34, PU 14: Ike scores eight straight points, followed by a Nembhard 3-pointer and Pepperdine calls a timeout. Zags pulling away here early.

Ike leads with 13 points and four rebounds.

7:17 — GU 23, PU 11: Hickman knocks down his second 3-pointer to increase the Zags lead at the U8 media timeout. GU having its way early on and changing its lineup a bit. Nembhard taking a rare break in the first half.

11:47 — GU 15, PU 6: Zags go on a run and Cooper is called for a foul at the U12 media timeout. GU getting everything they want inside, but still struggling to knock down 3s (1 of 4).

Pepperdine looking for an answer on offense as the Waves start 3 of 16 from the field.

15:26 — GU 7, PU 4: Zags take the early lead on a 3-pointer by Stromer at the first media timeout. Ike and Watson add baskets for GU, with Ike grabbing four quick rebounds.

Waves' Porter getting plenty of shots up, just 1 of 5 from the field.

Starters: Same lineup for Gonzaga: Nembhard, Hickman, Stromer, Ike and Watson. Pepperdine going with: Mallette, Ajayi, Anderson, Coulibaly and Porter.

Pregame

It's been a long time since Gonzaga has been in this situation.

The No. 24 Zags (9-4) have lost three of their last five games and nearly dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2016.

GU hopes to turn things around in West Coast Conference play. The Bulldogs get their chance, taking on Pepperdine (7-8) tonight at the Arena at 6 p.m. The game will air on KHQ and Root+.

Pepperdine won its last two games over Westcliff and William & Mary, but have struggled against quality opponents. The Waves are 239th in the NCAA NET Rankings, winless in Quad One, Two and Three games and 5-2 in Quad Four games. PU also has two wins over NAIA schools which aren't counted in the rankings.

Series history

Gonzaga holds a 61-35 all-time advantage over Pepperdine and have won 45 straight meetings since 2002.

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

Key matchup: Washington native Michael Ajayi leading Pepperdine, WCC in scoring ahead of Gonzaga matchup

Three months ago, if someone had compiled a list of the top projected scorers in the West Coast Conference, it wouldn't have been a surprise to see names like Aidan Mahaney (Saint Mary's), Graham Ike (Gonzaga) or Tyler Robertson (Portland). — Read more

More on the Zags

Gonzaga trying to address deficiencies as West Coast Conference schedule arrives

The non-conference hasn't gone the way No. 24 Gonzaga wanted with a big one remaining against No. 6 Kentucky in Lexington on Feb. 10th. In the meantime, the Zags will try to return to their familiar position atop the West Coast Conference, but that's not a given, even after fellow WCC teams suffered more downs than ups in the season's first two months. — Read more

An oral history: Gonzaga's last losing season came nearly 35 years ago. During a preseason scrimmage, six redshirts made a statement to the varsity that times were about to change.

As often happened during the bleak 1989-90 season, the Zags were getting clobbered by a more talented opponent. — Read more

Zags players from 2000 will relive long-forgotten underdog status with cheeky 'Cinderella' towels

It was a different kind of Cinderella story for the turn-of-the-millennium Gonzaga Bulldog men's basketball team. — Read more

Gonzaga barely keeps streak alive, tumbles 11 spots to No. 24 in AP poll

Gonzaga's streak of consecutive AP Top 25 appearances seemed to be in serious jeopardy after the Bulldogs lost Friday's nonconference game against San Diego State at McCarthey Athletic Center. — Read more