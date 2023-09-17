No. 23 Washington State racks up 64 points in victory over Northern Colorado

No. 23 Washington State football totaled 720 yards on offense in a 64-21 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Pullman. Lincoln Victor caught six receptions for a game-high 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.