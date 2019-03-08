No. 23 Villanova rested and ready for Seton Hall

Assured of at least a share of the Big East regular season title, No. 23 Villanova can earn sole ownership of that honor with a road victory against Seton Hall on Saturday in Newark, N.J.

The Wildcats (22-8, 13-4) have rebounded from a recent three-game losing streak with two consecutive wins and enter the regular season finale with plenty of rest. Off since beating Butler by 21 on March 2, Villanova held light or no practice sessions early in the week before beginning to prep for the Pirates (17-12, 8-9) on Wednesday.

"The break has been good for us," Wildcats coach Jay Wright said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Xavier snapped Villanova's run of four straight conference regular season titles in 2017-18. Coupled with a late swoon from their nearest pursuer, No. 16 Marquette, the Wildcats have positioned themselves to return to the top of the Big East behind a jelling core led by senior guard Phil Booth, the team's leading scorer at 18.7 points per game.

Eric Paschall (16.6) and Collin Gillespie (10.9) also average in double figures for the Wildcats, who are eyeing the top seed for the Big East tournament that begins on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"We're just a work in progress at this point," Wright said. "Some of that's on us as a coaching staff, but I think we're going in a good direction. I like how we're playing now."

Seton Hall bolstered its case for the NCAA Tournament bubble on Wednesday, closing the game on an 18-0 run to defeat visiting Marquette 73-64. Stout defense by Quincy McKnight on Golden Eagles star Markus Howard sparked the Pirates down the stretch, with junior guard Myles Powell providing the offensive jolt with 34 points.

"We knew what was on the line," Powell told reporters after the game. "We knew the opportunity that we had tonight and we seized the moment."

Story continues

Powell has scored 69 points in the past two games to raise his team-best season average to 22.7 points per game. His heroics Wednesday helped rescue the Pirates from a 13-point deficit with 9:45 remaining in the second half.

"That's a big one," Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. "For them to bounce back, get down by 13 and show the heart that they did, I think that's -- more than anything -- that's huge."

Villanova has won six straight in the series, the latest an 80-52 rout of the Pirates on Jan. 27 in Philadelphia. The Wildcats drilled 17 3-pointers in the game, led by Booth's 7-for-13 effort from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats average 10.6 3s per game, ranking 10th in NCAA Division I. Villanova will look to the long ball to help snap a four-game road losing streak during which it is averaging 64.3 points per game while allowing 72.

Seton Hall, meanwhile, is 6-0 when limiting opponents to 64 points or fewer. Sandro Mamukelashvili is the team's second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game while averaging a team-best 8.8 rebounds.

--Field Level Media