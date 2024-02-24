No. 23 Texas Tech basketball goes cold in road loss to UCF

Warren Washington made his return to the lineup but it wasn't enough to help the 23rd-ranked Texas Tech basketball team overcome a cold shooting night in a 75-61 loss to UCF in Orlando.

Chance McMillian missed the game with a sore hip, taking away another scoring threat for the Red Raiders, who fell to 19-8 overall and 8-6 in Big 12 play.

Texas Tech entered Saturday's game holding opponents to 25% shooting from 3-point range in the past five contests. The Knights, the worst shooting team in the conference, had little issue in that regard, going 6-of-12 from 3-point range in the win.

Darrion Williams and Kerwin Walton did their best to carry the Red Raiders to victory, though it wasn't enough. Williams had his fourth double-double in the last five games, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Walton added 18 points, going 4-of-9 from 3.

Including Saturday's game, the Red Raiders have had their full complement of players — sans Devan Cambridge — just twice in the last nine games. Tech is 2-0 with everybody available and fell to 1-4 when at least one player is out before the game.

Washington returned after missing the last two games but appeared to tweak his injured foot early in the first half. He also picked up two early fouls and spent much of the second half on the bench, playing 13 minutes. Robert Jennings fouled out in 10 minutes of action.

The Red Raiders were ice cold in Orlando, shooting 37% from the field and 28% from 3.

Texas Tech will return home on Tuesday for a matchup with the Texas Longhorns. That game will begin at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN.

