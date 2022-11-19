1

No. 23 Oregon State runs past Arizona State in Tempe for eighth win

Damien Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Oregon State ran past Arizona State, 31-7, in Tempe to improve to 8-3 on the season, the Beavers' highest win total since 2012.

