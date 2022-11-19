No. 23 Oregon State runs past Arizona State in Tempe for eighth win

Reuters

Syrian lawyer Amrou Sabahi had hoped to spend his first World Cup at the heart of the action, working behind the scenes at the stadiums in Qatar, the first Arab country to hold the crowning event of soccer. "I'm an Arab, it's the first World Cup in the Arab world – it was such a psychological shock," said Sabahi, who hails from Aleppo and has lived as a refugee in Spain since 2014 after conflict broke out in his home country. He and two other Syrian refugees, one Sudanese asylum-seeker in France, one Iranian refugee in Germany and one Palestinian refugee in Saudi Arabia told Reuters they had not been granted entry to Qatar after applying with their refugee travel documents.