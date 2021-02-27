No. 23 car disqualified after failing Xfinity Series post-race inspection at Miami

NASCAR officials have disqualified the No. 23 Chevrolet of Tyler Reddick for failing post-race inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Reddick, a Cup Series regular, had driven the No. 23 to an apparent second-place result at the checkered flag in the Contender Boats 250. But his car failed the rear height requirement in post-race technical inspection, dropping Reddick to last in the 40-car field.

All other finishers move up one position, which elevates Brandon Jones to a runner-up placement behind first-time race winner Myatt Snider.