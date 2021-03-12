No. 22 Virginia Tech upset by UNC in quarterfinals of ACC tournament

Virginia Tech upset by UNC in ACC quarterfinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Virginia Tech's ACC tournament run came to an abrupt halt Thursday night, as the Hokies were upset 81-73 by UNC in the quarterfinals of their conference tournament.

Virginia Tech was coming off an extended hiatus from play due to COVID-19 contact tracing, and a rapidly maturing Tar Heels team took full advantage of their opponent's lack of rhythm.

After a strong start to the game, the Hokies fell behind to Roy Williams' bunch and were fighting from behind for most of the game. They drew as close as five in the closing minutes, but UNC quickly pulled away to win soundly. Freshman guard RJ Davis led the way for the Heels, scoring 19 points and doing most of his damage when it mattered most in the second half.

Now, Virginia Tech can look to rebound from the tough loss and prepare for the NCAA tournament next week. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, will meet Florida State in the semifinals of the ACC tournament. The winner of that game will play the winner of Virginia-Georgia Tech in the tournament final.