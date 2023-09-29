No. 22 Gators resume SEC play at unbeaten Kentucky

GAINESVILLE — Florida’s last visit to Kentucky was the beginning of the end for former coach Dan Mullen.

Billy Napier’s No 22 Gators hope Saturday’s trip to Lexington starts a run of SEC success and better play away from the Swamp.

UF (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is 1-6 away from home under Napier, including 1-3 in conference play. The Gators also are riding the first three-game winning streak under their second-year coach.

“I feel like momentum is everything,” redshirt freshman tight end Arlis Boardingham said. “We’re going into this game knowing what the mindset is: The season’s on the line all the time. Every game that we play the season’s on the line.

“We know that this momentum, we’re coming out swinging, is going to be a huge, huge factor, especially being away.”

Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) has beaten Florida during the past two meetings, including a 20-13 decision in 2021 at Kroger Field featuring 15 penalties by the Gators, including eight false starts, and a blocked field goal returned for the touchdown.

Two interceptions by Anthony Richardson doomed the Gators during a 26-16 loss in 2022.

UF’s youth — 12 of 21 true freshmen have appeared in every game — is sure to be tested during the team’s first SEC road game.

“This will be their first opportunity to go experience those types of things,” Napier said. “So we expect it to be a challenge.”

Quick slant: Florida has lost its past two SEC road openers — at Kentucky and Tennessee. The teams have split the past six meetings since the Gators’ 31-game winning streak ended in 2018. UF aims to avoid its first three-game losing streak in the series since Bear Bryant was the Wildcats’ coach more than 60 years ago.

Coaches: Mark Stoops, 70-59 in 11th season; Napier, 9-8 in 2nd season (49-20 overall)

About Florida: An uninspired 22-7 win against Charlotte could be expected after an emotional upset of rival Tennessee. Even so, the Gators managed just one touchdown, allowed three sacks of quarterback Graham Mertz and committed two special-teams penalties for the second time in four games. A similar effort won’t cut it at Kentucky. Even under pressure, Mertz maintained his poise, completing 20 of 23 throws. Despite Mertz averaging 9 yards an attempt, UF’s 13 completions of 20 yards or longer are the fewest in the SEC, other than Tennessee (9). Senior receiver Ricky Pearsall ranks in the SEC’s top 10 in receptions (27, T-3rd) and yards (357, 7th) but has just one touchdown. The Gators are expected to return two offensive line starters: center Kingsley Eguakun (ankle) and right guard Micah Mazzccua (suspension). Safety Jordan Castell’s 20 tackles are third among SEC true freshmen, trailing South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore and Alabama’s Caleb Down who are fellow defensive backs with 27 stops each. Trey Smack’s five field goals, including a 54-yarder, against Charlotte seemed to have solved the Gators’ kicking woes. The breakout performance left the sophomore one FG shy of Bobby Raymond’s school record six, accomplished twice including in 1984 at Kentucky.

About Kentucky: Better consistency from highly coveted N.C. State transfer quarterback Devin Leary could further elevate a Wildcats’ attack averaging 38 points under offensive coordinator Liam Cohen, back after a year with the L.A. Rams. Leary’s 59.3% completion rate and five interceptions are 13th among 14 SEC starters, but his nine touchdowns tie for third. Senior Tayvion Robinson, who averages 17.7 yards and has three scores, leads a talented trio of receivers while bruising tailback Ray Davis is tied for the SEC lead with five rushing scores. Last season at Florida, he rushed for a workmanlike 122 yards on 30 carries. Kentucky’s offensive line returns four starters from a unit that struggled mightily in 2022 but has yielded only four sacks, tied with the SEC lead. The Gators must account for linebacker Trevin Wallace, who has 3.5 sacks among his team-leading 25 tackles. Sophomore cornerback Maxwell Hairston has six passes defensed, including three picks — tied with Georgia for tops in the league.

3 things to watch

Red-zone offense: The Gators kicked field goals three times during four trips inside Charlotte’s 10-yard line. Napier’s attack converted 19 trips inside the 20 into 11 touchdowns, or 57.89% — 12th in the SEC.

Takeaways: The Gators’ much-improved defense has forced a single turnover, but faces a Kentucky team that has committed seven — ahead of only Vanderbilt in the SEC. UF’s minus-3 turnover margin needs to improve.

More Trevor Etienne: The sophomore tailback’s 6.71 yards per carry ranked third in the SEC, but his 12.25 carries per game are eighth. At 11.5 attempts an outing, Montrell Johnson Jr. is 10th. But his 4.59 per carry average is 22nd.

Where: Kroger Field

When: Noon

TV: ESPN; Radio: ESPN FM 98.1/AM 850 WRUF, Sirius/XM 136 or 201

Weather: 74 degrees, 10% rain chance

Favorite: Kentucky 1 point

Online: orlandosentinel.com/gators; @osgators on X.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com