No. 22 Auburn breaks Cigar Curse, outlasts LSU in Baton Rouge

Auburn got the job done.

The Tigers overcame an early 13 point deficit with some magic from quarterback Bo Nix and came away with a 24-19 victory in Death Valley.

Uncertainty surrounded the quarterback position heading into this game with Nix having been benched for TJ Finley in Auburn’s homecoming game against Georgia State last week. In the end, Finley did get his shot. He came into the game on the third offensive series and went 1-4 with his lone completion being a 35-yard pass to John Samuel Shenker, who had a massive day for the Tigers (five receptions, 104 yards).

Nix finished the day 23-44 and 255 yards passing, with his lone passing touchdown coming on this Manziel-esque throw to Tyler Fromm. There were multiple scrambles that Nix had where he was dead to rights and managed to evade the pressure and make a play downfield. He also had 74 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.

Auburn’s secondary was busted right out of the gates after a 55-yard completion to Kayshon Boutte on LSU’s first possession, but the Tigers made some major adjustments in the second half. LSU quarterback Max Johnson finished the day with 325 yards passing (26 of 46), but was limited in what he was able to do downfield in the second half. Auburn’s defensive line was also able to get pressure on Johnson (three sacks on the night for Auburn), and it threw him out of rhythm.

Jarquez Hunter took control of the backfield after a less-than-healthy Tank Bigsby stepped out. Hunter was crucial on Auburn’s last scoring drive, with a 44-yard run to set the Tigers up with an opportunity to punch it in. He did so a few plays later from one yard out.

Auburn improves to 4-1, 1-0 in the SEC on the season. The Tigers will take on No. 2 Georgia next weekend in Jordan-Hare stadium. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

