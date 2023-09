No. 21 Washington State hangs on to beat No. 14 Oregon State in Top 25 Showdown

No. 21 Washington State football bested No. 14 Oregon State 38-35 in Pullman on September 23, 2023. Cam Ward threw for 404 yards and scored five total touchdowns. Josh Kelly caught eight passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick rushed for 101 yards and three scores for the Beavers.