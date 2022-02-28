No. 21 UConn sends Hoyas to school-record 18th loss in row originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

R.J. Cole scored 18 points and No. 21 UConn excelled from behind the arc while sending Georgetown to its school-record 18th straight loss, 86-77 on Sunday.

Connecticut (21-7, 12-5 Big East) shot 11 of 20 on 3-pointers. Seven different Huskies made at least one 3.

Isaiah Whaley scored 14 points and Tyler Polley and Jordan Hawkins each added 11 as UConn matched its longest winning streak of the season at five. Adama Sanogo, averaging over 15 points per game, finished with six after fouling out in 18 minutes.

"You go into a year and you lose a killer like (James) Bouknight and you literally go into the season and he's got to get 15 or 16 (points) and four or five assists," UConn coach Dan Hurley said of Cole, who stepped into a leading role after last season's leading scorer was taken 11th in the NBA draft.

"R.J. has given this team exactly what it's needed at the guard spot after losing a dynamic guy."

Georgetown (6-22, 0-17) remained winless in conference play. Coach Patrick Ewing, who starred for the Hoyas in the 1980s and won a national championship and appeared in three Final Fours as a player, has posted just one winning season in his five at the helm of his alma mater. His career record is 68-81.

Dante Harris scored 23 points, Aminu Mohammed added 16 and Donald Carey had 13 for the Hoyas.

"Of course, I want to be back here," Ewing said when asked about his future.

"But in this position and this job, whatever happens will happen. I'm hoping that I'll be back and doing something that I love at a place that I love and getting us back to being the king of the hill."

Cole made his fourth 3 of the game right in front of the Huskies bench to extend UConn's lead to 66-46 with 11:27 remaining, forcing Ewing to call timeout. The Howard transfer shot 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

UConn led 41-26 at halftime and pushed the lead to 81-59 with 2:53 remaining before Georgetown ended the game with a late run.