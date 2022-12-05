No. 21 UCLA’s late run enough to get past Oregon

Pac-12 Network

Washington men's basketball defeats Colorado by a final score of 73-63 on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 7-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in conference, while the Buffs fall to 4-5 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.