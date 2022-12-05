No. 21 UCLA’s late run enough to get past Oregon
No. 21 UCLA men's basketball defeats Oregon by a final score of 65-56 on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Los Angles. The Bruins improve to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in conference, while the Ducks fall to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play.