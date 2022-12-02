No. 21 UCLA begins Pac-12 play with wire-to-wire win at Stanford

No. 21 UCLA men's basketball defeats Stanford by a final score of 80-66 on Thursday, Dec. 1 on The Farm. The Bruins improve to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play, while the Cardinal drops to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.