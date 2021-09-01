No. 21 Texas vs. No. 23 Louisiana: Who the experts are picking to win

It’s that time of year again.

Week 1 of the 2021 college football season is just days away and national publications are beginning to release their game predictions. Longhorns Wire staff members submitted their picks for Texas’ season opener on Wednesday morning.

No. 21 Texas will host No. 23 Louisiana on Sept. 4 at 3:30 pm CDT. It’s the first season-opening ranked matchup for the Longhorns since 1984. The Ragin’ Cajuns are fresh off of a 10-1 season and return nearly all of their starters, while Texas will be operating under a new coaching staff and inexperienced quarterback under center in Hudson Card.

Although Texas is the more talented team overall, Louisiana will be catching them at their most vulnerable time. Growing pains should be expected in any season opener, but even more so under these circumstances.

Will this matchup come down to one or two coaching decisions? Billy Napier is not your ordinary Group of Five coach and Steve Sarkisian is one of the best play callers in all of college football.

Survive and advance is all that matters this week.

Take a look at who experts feel will escape Week 1 with a win. As publications continue to release their predictions, this list will be updated accordingly.

Kerry Miller: Texas 31, Louisiana 27

Scott Bell: Louisiana

Chuck Carlton: Louisiana

Corby Davidson: Texas

Joseph Hoyt: Texas

Selby Lopez: Louisiana

Bill Bender: Texas 31, Louisiana 21

Pete Fiutak: Texas 34, Louisiana 24