No. 21 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch

A crucial game in the Big 12 is set for Saturday when Texas travels to take on Oklahoma State. Both teams have one conference loss and the loser will effectively end their shot at taking the league title.

Texas (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) is led by star running back Bijan Robinson (780 yards, 10 TDs) and redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and only two interceptions.

The Cowboys have their own dual-threat signal caller in Spencer Sanders, who leads the conference in passing yards per game and total offense.

Last week, Texas beat Iowa State, 24-21, to snap a three-game losing streak to the Cyclones, while Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) lost in double overtime to TCU, 43-40.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys won last year's game, 32-24.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to pass against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's game:

What time does Texas at Oklahoma State start?

Texas and Oklahoma State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

What TV channel is Texas at Oklahoma State on?

The game will be shown on ABC with Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (analyst). Tom Luginbill will report from the sideline.

How can I watch Texas at Oklahoma State online via live stream?

The game can be streamed live on the WatchESPN app or FuboTV.

What are the odds for Texas at Oklahoma State?

Texas is a 6.5-point favorite and with the over/under set at 61.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

