No. 21 Oregon State erases 21-point deficit to upset No. 9 Oregon

The Associated Press

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes before taking a seat for the second half, Ja'Quinden Jackson ran for three scores and No. 14 Utah routed Colorado 63-21 on Saturday night to remain in the chase for the last spot into the Pac-12 title game. The Utes (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12, No. 14 CFP) entered the weekend with an outside shot at defending their league title, and things are starting to fall into place. Then, the big assist - No. 22 Oregon State surprising 10th-ranked Oregon, with the Utah fans at Folsom Field cheering when the score was flashed on the scoreboard.