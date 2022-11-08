No. 21 Oregon controls both ends vs. Florida A&M to begin Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series

No. 21 Oregon men's basketball defeats Florida A&M by a final score of 80-45 on Monday, Nov. 7 in Eugene. The Ducks are now 11-1 vs SWAC opponents under head coach Dana Altman. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.