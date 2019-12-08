No. 21 Navy to match up with Kansas State in Liberty Bowl Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) is sacked by Iowa State linebacker Will McDonald, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Kansas State (8-4, Big 12) vs. No. 21 Navy (9-2, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Memphis, Tennessee

TOP PLAYERS

Kansas State: DE Wyatt Hubert, 12 + tackles for loss, 7 sacks

Navy: QB Malcolm Perry, 238 carries for 1,500 yards and 19 TDs. 43 of 79 passing for 1,027 yards with 6 TDs and 3 INTs.

NOTABLE

Kansas State: The Wildcats improved from 5-7 last year to 8-4 in the debut season of coach Chris Klieman, who came to Kansas State after leading North Dakota State to four Football Championship Subdivision titles. Kansas State handed No. 4 Oklahoma its only loss of the season.

Navy: The Midshipmen improved from 3-10 last season to 9-2 this year heading into its regular-season finale Saturday against Army. Navy's only losses are to No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 15 Memphis. Navy averages 360.82 yards rushing per game - 49 more than any other Football Bowl Subdivision team.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Kansas State: Second appearance in the Liberty Bowl, 22nd bowl appearance overall. Kansas State owns a 9-12 bowl record and lost 45-23 to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016.

Navy: Second appearance in the Liberty Bowl, 24th bowl appearance overall. Navy owns a 11-11-1 bowl record and lost 31-28 to Ohio State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30, 1981.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap-top25