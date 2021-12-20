No. 21 Kentucky-Louisville postponed by COVID-19

This week’s showdown between No. 21 Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program.

Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird stated in a release that team-related activities have been paused indefinitely.

The Bluegrass rivalry matchup between the schools located 80 miles apart has been played annually since the 1982-83 season. A release from Kentucky stated that the athletics department is seeking a replacement game for the Wildcats (8-2) at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky is coming off a 98-69 rout of North Carolina in in Las Vegas, a matchup rescheduled after both schools’ opponents pulled out following COVID-19 issues. Louisville lost 82-72 at in-state rival Western Kentucky without senior center Malik Williams, who was reportedly out because of COVID-19 protocols.

