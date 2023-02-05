No. 21 Indiana shocks No. 1 Purdue behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' 25 points

Assembly Hall saw a court storm after Indiana took down Purdue. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 21 Indiana has its first win over a No. 1 team in a decade, and the moment was all the sweeter coming against their in-state rival.

The Hoosiers beat top-ranked Purdue 79-74 on Saturday, ending a nine-game winning streak for the Boilermakers and triggering a court storm at Assembly Hall. Indiana led for nearly the entire game, holding a 15-point lead at halftime and surviving a late Purdue rally to grab the win.

Jalen Hood-Schifino punctuated the win with a breakaway dunk:

It's over.



No. 21 @IndianaMBB upsets rival and No. 1 Purdue. pic.twitter.com/5WnHoGLuS3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 4, 2023

Another angle of the court storm:

The hero of the day for Indiana was Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished the game with 25 points on 9-of-19 shooting, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Indiana's last win over an AP top-ranked team was just over a decade ago, when it took down a Michigan team led by Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. on Feb. 2, 2013. This time, Indiana made an enormous statement in a very crowded Big Ten.

While Indiana figures to get a bump in the rankings, the bigger question may be whether Purdue falls in the rankings at all. Purdue had been the only one-loss team in the country, so we'll wait and see if there was enough distance from No. 2 Tennessee and No. 3 Houston to keep them on top in the rankings.

They indeed lost, but the Boilermakers still showed why they were ranked so high. Zach Edey, the overwhelming National Player of the Year favorite, posted 33 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks despite some early foul trouble, while Purdue as a team shot 50.9 percent from the field.

What sunk Purdue was its 16 turnovers, its highest total since November, but even in a game where so much went wrong, they were only down 1 point with less than two minutes left.