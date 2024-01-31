No. 21 Dayton bounces back with blowout win of George Washington

The No. 21 ranked Dayton Flyers got back on track Tuesday night with an 83-61 win over George Washington at the UD Arena.

DaRon Holmes led three players in double figures with 25 points and 12 rebounds while Nate Santos and Koby Brea each scored 17.

UD was coming off a road loss Saturday night at Richmond that snapped its 13-game winning streak.

The Flyers improved to 17-3 overall (7-1 in the Atlantic 10).

Both teams started sluggish as GW led 4-3 at the under-16 timeout but Dayton went on a 12-2 scoring run to go up 12-7 with 11:59 left in the first half.

The lead was cut to 12-9 before UD took control. Holmes made a layup and scored off an alley-oop from Kobe Elvis. Santos added a layup and three-pointer to extend the advantage to 24-9 and cap a 12-0 run.

The Revolutionaries got within eight, 24-16, with 5:24 left in the first half. But Santos scored nine of UD’s next 11 points to help expand the lead to 35-24.

The Flyers led 38-24 at halftime.

Holmes scored the first eight points of the second half for Dayton, including a put-back finish to expand the advantage to 46-30.

Isaac Jack’s dunk and Brea’s trey increased the lead to 53-30 with 14:21 left. George Washington got back within 15, but Javon Bennett’s three-pointer stretched the lead back to 18, 63-45, with 8:59 left.

Brea buried a deep three that got the lead to 21 points, 68-47. He knocked down his fifth three-pointer of the night to give UD their largest lead of the game, 75-49.

Brady Uhl capped the night by scoring the Flyers’ last seven points.

Dayton’s next game will be Friday night at 7 p.m. when they host St. Bonaventure at the UD Arena.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.