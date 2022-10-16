No. 20 Utah uses two-point conversion to knock off No. 7 USC in Pac-12 After Dark classic

No. 20 Utah football defeats No. 7 USC by a final score of 43-42 on Saturday, October 15 in Salt Lake City. Dalton Kincaid sets a Utah record for most receiving yards by a tight end with 234 on 16 catches and one touchdown against the Trojans. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.