No. 20 Utah beats No. 7 USC 43-42 after late two-point conversion

No. 20 Utah handed No. 7 USC its first loss of the season on Saturday night.

Cam Rising scored on a fourth down keeper with 48 seconds left and then ran in the game-winning two-point conversion in a 43-42 win for the Utes. USC had a chance to get down the field for a field goal after Rising’s conversion but a kickoff return to midfield was brought back because of a hold and USC’s only first down on the drive came via penalty with eight seconds left after an interception off a deflection was nullified due to pass interference.

Rising threw for 415 yards and had five total touchdowns. He threw for two TDs and was Utah’s leading rusher with 60 yards and three scores on the ground. Sixteen of his 30 completions went to TE Dalton Kincaid as USC struggled to cover Kincaid all evening. Kincaid had 234 yards receiving and a TD as no other Utah player had more than five receptions.

USC QB Caleb Williams was 25-of-41 passing for 381 yards and five touchdowns and also had a 55-yard run early in the game. Williams looked a lot like the Heisman Trophy favorite he’s been throughout the season so far, but the USC defense just simply couldn’t stop Utah’s offense.

The Utah defense had a hard time stopping the USC offense too. Both teams had over 550 total yards and combined for 1,116 yards of offense. Utah had 31 first downs to USC’s 28 and both teams converted more than half of their third downs. Twelve of the game’s 19 drives ended in touchdowns.

USC was hurt by penalties, especially late in the game. The Trojans had 12 penalties for 93 yards and there was a stretch of penalties on four consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter when Utah was driving to tie the game at 35-35.

Utah entered the game as a favorite thanks to its homefield advantage, though it found itself trailing by 14 points at three different points in the first half. The Utes got the halftime deficit to 28-21 with 30 seconds to go before the half and tied the game 28-28 less than three minutes into the second half.

Saturday’s game was also a tribute game for former Utah players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. The former Utes died in shootings over the course of 2021 and every Utah player wore a hand-painted helmet with Lowe and Jordan on them.