No. 20 UNC runs wild, rolls past No. 9 Miami 62-26

Associated Press
·3 min read

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Michael Carter and Javonte Williams accomplished something that no teammates in major college football history had previously done.

The Orange Bowl — where North Carolina has never been — might be their reward.

Carter and Williams set a Football Bowl Subdivision record by combining for 544 yards rushing, and No. 20 North Carolina embarrassed No. 9 Miami 62-26 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had 236 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Per the NCAA, it was the seventh time that two teammates each ran for at least 200 yards, the first since 2016 and the first such instance in ACC history.

“Remarkable,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said.

“Humiliating,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said.

There were many numbers, all of them bad for Miami (8-2, 7-2). The combined total by Carter and Williams topped the NCAA’s listed FBS record for teammates, set on Nov. 30 when Jaret Patterson (409) and Kevin Marks (97) rushed for 506 for Buffalo against Kent State.

North Carolina finished with 778 yards — the most ever yielded by Miami and a Tar Heels record — and 554 yards rushing, also the most allowed in Hurricanes history. Sam Howell threw for a score, ran for a score and caught a TD pass for the Tar Heels. It was the first instance of a North Carolina player doing that since 2014, and it almost became an ancillary note given how Carter and Williams played.

“We’re just in a moment right now,” Carter said. “Something that nobody ever did before. It’s a blessing.”

It was the third-most points allowed in Miami history, the most since 66 for Syracuse in 1998. The record is 70 by Texas A&M in 1944.

D’Eriq King completed 18 of 30 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns for Miami, which had won five in a row and probably lost any hope of playing in the Orange Bowl.

“Excuse my language,” King said. “I think we got our (butt) whooped all night.”

North Carolina scored on its first six possessions, a streak that was only stopped by the clock getting to halftime. The Tar Heels had 10 rushes that went for 20 yards or more, averaged 10.4 yards per play and Howell connected with Dyami Brown on an 87-yard pass — the longest pass play of Howell’s two brilliant years at North Carolina.

Brown had 167 yards receiving. Again, with the way North Carolina ran the ball, nobody may have noticed.

It added up to North Carolina’s first win against a top-10 team since 2004 — also against then-No. 4 Miami.

“This is the first time we played a complete game,” Williams said. “We showed just how special we can be.”

It was 34-10 at the half, and North Carolina kept the ball for 7 minutes, 36 seconds on the opening drive of the third quarter — chewing up clock and adding to the margin when Howell stretched the tip of the ball onto the goal line for another Tar Heel touchdown, capping a 13-play drive.

Howell caught a TD pass on a trick play in the third quarter, and his streak of games with a touchdown pass — now 24, representing his entire college career — was extended when he found Kamari Morales with 11:00 left for a 55-26 lead.

“I sure wouldn’t have thought that we could have accomplished the things that we did tonight,” Brown said.

Miami’s previous records for yards allowed were 670 total against UCLA on Dec. 5, 1998, and 544 rushing against Auburn on Nov. 24, 1944.

“That was probably as good as they can play,” Diaz said, “matched up with probably as badly as we can play.”

No. 20 UNC runs wild, rolls past No. 9 Miami 62-26 originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Latest Stories

  • Ron Rivera doesn't like Washington staying at 'loser hotels'

    The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.

  • College football takeaways: Florida's all-time bungle opens door for teams in CFP chase

    The Gators’ grueling hangover delivered a dawn of opportunity for a few programs around college football. Here’s a look at the playoff opportunities that reverberated through Florida’s flop.

  • Utah State game canceled after players protest president's alleged comments about interim coach's religion

    The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.

  • Swamp stunner: L-S-Shoe tops No. 6 Florida on 57-yard FG

    For the Tigers, those will be fond memories. For the Gators, they will be nightmares. Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, York delivered the kick of his life with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned No. 6 Florida 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.

  • Kevin Holland’s brutal knockout tops UFC 256 performance bonuses

    The UFC closed out its 2020 pay-per-view events with a fight card that suffered from several title bouts dropping off, but which delivered when it came to action come fight time. There were numerous candidates for the UFC 256 performance bonuses, including both the Fight of the Night honors and the Performance of the Night awards, for which fighters receive a $50,000 bonus. Performance of the Night: Kevin Holland Middleweight contender Kevin Holland continued raging through 2020 with his fifth victory of the year at UFC 256. Fighting off of his back, Holland knocked out Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza less than two minutes into their main card bout, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. "(Holland) destroyed Jacare from his back. Very, very impressive. I was blown away with him tonight," UFC president Dana White said at the post-fight press conference. Kevin Holland drops punches on Jacare Souza at UFC 256 Performance of the Night: Rafael Fiziev Rafael Fiziev continued his winning ways with his Performance of the Night victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 256. Fiziev knocked out Moicano inside the final minute of the first round of the preliminary bout. Rafael Fiziev cracks Renato Moicano at UFC 256 Fight of the Night: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brando Moreno Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba looked like they would be a lock for Fight of the Night after their mid main card war, but headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno "robbed the women" of that honor, said White. Figueiredo barely held on to his men's UFC flyweight belt after his majority draw with Moreno, but he and Moreno each boosted their stock with fans after their epic battle. At first, Figueiredo seemed to simply walk through Moreno's punches and kicks, blasting him with his brutal power. Somehow though, Moreno never crumbled to Figueiredo's power shots and then even ramped up his own output. In the end, the judges scored it 47-46 for Figueiredo and then 47-47 and 47-47, keeping the belt wrapped around Figueiredo's waist. Regardless, it was close enough that White believes they need to run it back. "You absolutely positively do that rematch." Deiveson Figeuiredo punches Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 TRENDING > Dana White says there is ‘zero chance’ Conor McGregor fights Jake Paul UFC 256 video > Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier could usher fans back at UFC 257 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Watch: Thrown shoe costs Florida dearly in loss to LSU

    Florida DB Marco Wilson will regret losing his composure and throwing a shoe 20 yards against LSU

  • 76ers fan to give memorabilia back to Johnny Bench

    The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.

  • Antetokounmpo gets scare in Bucks' loss to Mavericks

    Two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got a scare just four minutes into Saturday night's 112-102 exhibition loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he got popped in the eye when he collided with Dorian Finney-Smith.

  • Only four players were teammates with both LeBron and MJ. We spoke to all four about the GOATs

    After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.

  • Marshawn Lynch open to coming out of retirement — under one condition

    Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch stated in an interview with Conan O'Brien that he is open to coming out of retirement for one reason.

  • Why LeBron James, Frank Vogel and other Lakers are raving about Talen Horton-Tucker

    Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored a game-high 19 points in the Lakers' preseason opener, quickly has made a strong impression with LeBron James and others on the team.

  • Cowboys are not happy about being flexed out of primetime for the Browns

    Michael Irvin and Mike McCarthy are salty about being affiliated with a lousy team

  • Steph Curry calls his new pregame tunnel shot from the stands ‘a tough act to follow’

    After swishing a new tunnel shot from the stands, Steph Curry called the end to his pregame shooting routine "a tough act to follow."

  • Who will be Patriots' QB in 2021? Peter King shares insight on veteran options

    If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.

  • Former Notre Dame football player Taylor Dever dies at age 31

    Taylor Dever played at Notre Dame from 2007-11 and was a two-year starter at right tackle.

  • UFC 256 full results: Figueiredo-Moreno ends in majority draw; Oliveira dominates Ferguson

    Deiveson Figueiredo retained his flyweight title in a Fight of the Year candidate against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

  • Jalen Smith with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns) with a 5-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/12/2020

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Detroit Lions predictions vs. Green Bay Packers: This will be a tight game

    Free Press writers make predictions for Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Ford Field (4:25 p.m., Fox).

  • Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette injures himself with front-flip TD celebration (Video)

    Once in a while, a celebration can have a really poor outcome. This is one of those times. 