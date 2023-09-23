No. 20 Tennessee defeats UTSA, 45-14

No. 20 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) defeated UTSA (1-3, 0-0 AAC), 45-14, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Quarterback Joe Milton III scored an 81-yard rushing touchdown on Tennessee’s first offensive play of the contest.

The Vols scored 31 unanswered points in the first half.

Dylan Sampson scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Milton III completed a touchdown pass to Kaleb Webb, extending the Vols’ lead to 21-0 in the second quarter. Milton III also completed a 48-yard passing attempt for a touchdown to Ramel Keyton.

Charles Campbell kicked a field goal with 3 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in the first half.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Owen McCown recorded two touchdown passes to Joshua Cephus and Tykee Ogle-Kellogg in the second half for UTSA.

Jabari Small and Sampson recorded touchdown runs for the Vols in the fourth quarter.

Milton III completed 18-of-31 passing attempts for 209 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Sampson had a career-high 139 yards on 11 rushing attempts.

Tennessee’s defense forced three UTSA turnovers in the contest.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire