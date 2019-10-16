No. 20 Minnesota eyes 7-0 start vs. woeful Rutgers

Minnesota is vying to open 7-0 for the first time since 1960.

The quality of opponent certainly increases the chances for the No. 20 Golden Gophers as they visit hapless Rutgers on Saturday in Big Ten play at Piscataway, N.J.

The Scarlet Knights (1-5, 0-4 Big Ten) are bordering on complete chaos under interim coach Nunzio Campanile, having dropped five straight games and been outscored 165-7 in conference play.

Meanwhile, Minnesota (6-0, 3-0) is tied with Wisconsin for the Big Ten West lead and just throttled Nebraska 34-7 last weekend.

"I'm super impressed with the job they have done," Campanile said of the Golden Gophers during a press conference. "You talk about building a program; they have really done a great job of developing their team, even over the course of the year. You see them getting better.

"They play very hard, they are very disciplined and very well-coached and do a lot of things well in all three phases of the game."

The Golden Gophers have scored at least 34 points in five straight games and have cranked up the rushing attack over the past two contests.

Minnesota produced 654 yards on the ground -- 332 against Illinois and 322 against Nebraska -- with senior Rodney Smith accumulating 350 on his own, including a career-high 211 against Illinois.

Smith has a team-best 675 rushing yards and has teamed with sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan (14 touchdowns, three interceptions) and senior receiver Tyler Johnson (team-best 33 receptions and five scoring catches) to highlight an offense averaging 35.5 points.

Johnson had 109 receiving yards against Nebraska -- he is second on the team with 459 -- to post his 11th career 100-yard outing to match the school record held by Tutu Atwell (1994-97) and former NFL player Eric Decker (2006-09).

The defense is improving, giving up 10 points in the past two games. Illinois scored two touchdowns on defense in a 40-17 loss, and Nebraska scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to avoid a shutout.

"Defensively, (we were) lights out," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck told reporters. "We were all over the place. We only gave up one touchdown to a really, really high-powered offense that's really talented."

Senior linebacker Kamal Martin recorded a career-best 15 tackles against Nebraska and has a team-leading 41. Senior defensive tackle Sam Renner leads the club with three sacks.

"He's the unsung hero of the defense," Fleck said of Renner. "He's the guy you want with you when there's crisis, when there's chaos. He is one of the toughest football players I've ever been around."

Rutgers is trying to rebound from a dreadful 35-0 loss to Indiana in which it was outgained 557-75 yards, had just six first downs and was 0-for-11 on third-down conversions.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Johnny Langan was sacked more times (six) than he completed passes (five) while throwing just for one yard.

Campanile, who was a high school head coach two seasons ago, understood that the result was unacceptable.

"I think we just continue to work and we continue to learn and continue to grow and continue to get better, and probably one of the No. 1 things that I'm trying to push on our players is no matter what the score of every game is, it's an opportunity to go out and continue to improve," Campanile said.

"It's an opportunity for our guys to continue to learn so that whether it's this coming week, three weeks down the road or two years down the road, you're a better football player so that Rutgers is in a better position for a chance to be a championship football team."

Campanile is 0-2 as interim coach and also has been serving as offensive coordinator since coach Chris Ash and offensive coordinator John McNulty were fired on Sept. 29.

Since the firings, neither sophomore quarterback Artur Sitkowski nor junior running back Raheem Blackshear have played and both intend to redshirt and possibly transfer after the season.

Minnesota won the lone previous meeting 34-32 in 2016.

