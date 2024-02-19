No. 20 Lady Vols win at Florida State

No. 20 Tennessee (8-2) defeated Florida State, 4-3, on Sunday at Scott Speicher Tennis Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Honestly, it feels like it is late April in terms of the type of match that just happened,” Tennessee head coach Alison Ojeda said. “Going into singles the message was, ‘We have to earn every win.’ We had to be ready to play big-time tennis in big-time moments. To Florida State’s credit, they stepped up on all six courts in singles and we saw their best tennis.

“I think we won the match because, ultimately, we were disciplined in the big moments across the board. Every one of the girls on the team showed tremendous heart and desire to win at another level today. One hundred percent a team win and really proud and excited for this team.”

Tennessee-Florida State tennis results

Singles

1. #31 Sofia Cabezas (TENN) def. #37 Ellie Schoppe (FSU) 6-1, 4-6, 7-5

2. #47 Vic Allen (FSU) def. Elza Tomase (TENN) 7-5, 6-2

3. #94 Alana Wolfberg (TENN) def. Anna Arkadianou (FSU) 7-5, 6-2

4. Millie Bissett (FSU) def. #83 Catherine Aulia (TENN) 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-1

5. #125 Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) def. Laura Putz (FSU) 4-6, 6-0, 7-5

6. Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Maelie Monfils (FSU) 6-4, 6-1

Order of finish: (6,3,2,4,1,5)

Doubles

1. Anna Arkadianou/Vic Allen (FSU) def. #29 Sofia Cabezas/Elza Tomase (TENN) 7-6 (7-2)

2. #45 Ellie Schoppe/Maelie Monfils (FSU) def. #53 Esther Adeshina/Alana Wolfberg (TENN) 7-5

3. Catherine Aulia/Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) def. Laura Putz/Millie Bissett (FSU) 6-2

Order of finish: (3,2,1)

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire