No. 20 Iowa State basketball lands first Big 12 road win by toppling No. 22 TCU

FORT WORTH – It was a setup that screamed ‘scheduled loss.’

No. 20 Iowa State was playing without its point guard, best player and most important piece, Tamin Lipsey, against No. 22 TCU at Schollmaier Arena. It's a venue where the Horned Frogs were not only undefeated but had toppled two top-10 teams the previous week.

The Cyclones would compete, of course, but, ultimately, the circumstances surely would just prove to be too much to overcome.

Iowa State was not content to follow that script.

Fueled by a tenacious defense generating turnover after turnover, Iowa State defeated TCU, 73-72, on Saturday afternoon.

The Cyclones (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) did it despite Lipsey posted up on the bench in sweats while dealing with a shoulder sprain. A large chunk of the thanks for the win goes to the huge contributions of Keshon Gilbert, who assumed nearly all of Lipsey’s point guard responsibilities and delivered 20 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Curtis Jones, who started in place of Lipsey, added 17 points and four assists

It was not an afternoon without drama, however, as Iowa State saw a second-half lead that reached as many as 19 slip to four in the game’s final minute before the Cyclones were able to nail the door shut.

Iowa State forced 27 turnovers, the most it has ever created in a Big 12 game. The Cyclones scored 36 points off those giveaways.

Tamin Lipsey’s absence still looms

It was a play that happens time and again, in a game that was already all but decided. But when Tamin Lipsey reached his left arm out to try and slow BYU’s Richie Saunders’ path to the basket, it left the Cyclone star wincing and grabbing at his left shoulder on Tuesday night in Utah.

It left Iowa State a critical player, at least in the short term.

Lipsey leads Iowa State in scoring (14.5), rebounding (5.5), assists (5.6) and steals (3.4) while also serving as the team’s pacesetter with his relentless style of play.

His absence, though, was absorbed thanks to some big performances by Iowa State’s other guards, specifically Gilbert and Jones.

The shoulder sprain is not expected to keep Lipsey sidelined for an extended period. There is optimism he could be back on the court for what will be a critical week for Iowa State, which will host a pair of home games against Kansas State and No. 4 Kansas.

Iowa State’s ability to defend homecourt will likely be a major factor in the Cyclones’ ability to make a third-straight NCAA Tournament. Given how formidable Hilton Coliseum historically has been along with how difficult winning on the road is in the Big 12, stacking home victories is the surest path for Iowa State to fortify its tournament resume.

Up next

After a pair of road games this week, Iowa State returns home this week to take on the whole state of Kansas.

The Cyclones will face Kansas State on Wednesday (8 p.m.; ESPN2) and No. 4 Kansas on Saturday (12:30 p.m.; CBS) at Hilton Coliseum.

The Wildcats (13-4, 3-1) have won five of six heading into their Saturday night matchup against No. 16 Oklahoma.

Iowa State snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Jayhawks (15-2, 3-1) last season when the Cyclones bested them in Ames.

