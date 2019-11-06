No. 20 Cincinnati looks to keep rolling vs. UConn

In a stellar season when the American Athletic Conference has had multiple ranked teams popping in and out of the top 25, the Cincinnati Bearcats currently hold a lofty position.

The No. 20 Bearcats are the only team that is unbeaten in AAC play.

Cincinnati (7-1, 4-0), the nation's highest-ranked Group of Five squad, hosts the UConn Huskies on Saturday at Nippert Stadium.

The AAC has received plenty of attention this season.

In Sunday's College Football Playoff rankings, four teams from the conference locked down spots inside the top 25.

However, it took a monumental fourth quarter in Greenville, N.C., last Saturday against East Carolina for the Bearcats to stay ranked and atop the AAC East Division standings.

Cincinnati mounted a ferocious rally against the Pirates in the fourth quarter in a high-scoring game.

Trailing by 12 points with under nine minutes remaining and a 24 1/2-point favorite over ECU, Cincinnati started its comeback behind a touchdown pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder to tight end Josiah Deguara from 3 yards out.

Ahmad Gardner then stepped in front of a short out hook route and returned the interception 62 yards for a score. Sam Crosa's 32-yard field goal on the game's final play gave the Bearcats a 46-43 win as they outscored ECU 18-3 in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said rallying to win a game as a big favorite on the road would be beneficial for his group, which holds the tiebreaker over division rival UCF by way of a 27-24 home victory on Oct. 4.

"We really struggled emotionally in the first half," Fickell said. "But we showed a lot of heart. We're going to be a lot better because of this game, and we're going to be a lot tighter because of this game. This is going to give us a lot more opportunities."

However, Cincinnati's defense allowed a whopping 638 yards of offense to ECU. Pirates sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers passed for a school-record 535 yards and four touchdowns.

Cincinnati may not need to rely on fourth-quarter heroics against UConn -- the Bearcats opened as a 34 1/2-point favorite -- but they only need to look around the college football landscape to realize nothing can be taken for granted.

UConn (2-7, 0-5) saw one dreadful streak continue on Friday night a week after another came to an end.

A 56-10 loss to Navy extended their AAC losing stretch to 16 consecutive games. Running back Kevin Mensah rushed for 107 yards, and freshman quarterback Jack Zergiotis passed for 205 yards and a score but also committed three turnovers.

The Midshipmen produced 573 yards of offense, 408 of it rushing.

"We didn't play very well," said UConn coach Randy Edsall. "We had our opportunities early. I think Jack just tried to press too much."

In their previous game at UMass, the Huskies won 56-35 to end their 22-game losing streak against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents.

UConn's only other win was its season opener against Wagner -- a game in which the Huskies barely slipped past the Football Championship Series school, 24-21.

--Field Level Media