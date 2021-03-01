No. 20 Arkansas looks to avenge loss to South Carolina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Arkansas has evened the score with a trio of Southeastern Conference teams, but now it goes east to play an opponent coming off one of its best games this season.

Coach Eric Musselman will take his No. 20-ranked Razorbacks to Columbia, S.C., to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday in a matchup that might have had a different outlook before the weekend.

Winners of nine straight SEC games, Arkansas (19-5, 11-4 SEC) finished off February with a perfect 6-0 mark in a home rally to beat LSU on Saturday, dropping the Tigers 83-75 and settling the score after a 16-point loss on Jan. 13 in Baton Rouge.

Down by as many as 10 in the first half and five at halftime, the Hogs turned up the tempo and got the best of their bayou opponent despite a late 13-2 run from LSU.

The Razorbacks took Musselman's halftime pep talk to heart.

"The main message at halftime was be strong, stop missing layups, go off of two feet," said Musselman, in his second year at Arkansas. "Draw contact. Draw free throws attempted. And then, we've said it since the Alabama game, you can't beat LSU if you don't out-rebound them.

"I thought our rebounding in the second half was absolutely great."

The Razorbacks have beaten two other opponents who defeated them in their first encounters: an 86-81 overtime win against Missouri on Feb. 13 and an 81-66 victory over Alabama on Wednesday.

Musselman credited the play of team-leading scorer Moses Moody (16.6 points per game) in the comeback on Senior Day.

Moody scored in double digits in every contest during the productive month and seven straight overall. The Little Rock, Ark., native has netted at least 11 points in 21 of the squad's 24 outings.

"I think the key to basketball, a big key, is getting free throws attempted, and attacking with force. And Moses is doing that," Musselman added.

South Carolina led almost the entire game, put on a torrid shooting display and snapped its six-game losing streak in a 91-70 rout of Georgia on Saturday in Athens, Ga.

The Gamecocks (6-12, 4-10) will need to duplicate Saturday's shooting against the Bulldogs in order to beat Arkansas in the first meeting between the schools.

After knocking down just 29 percent of its shots Wednesday against the SEC's other Bulldogs -- Mississippi State -- South Carolina lit up Georgia with 53.6 percent accuracy, paced by Jermaine Couisnard's season-high 23 points.

The win was the Gamecocks' 10th straight over Georgia -- the last defeat coming in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn., in 2016.

Entering the game averaging 9.3 points per game, Couisnard nailed 8 of 16 field-goal attempts, including four treys, and finished just shy of his career-high 28 set last season against Ole Miss.

"I give all the (credit) to my teammates because they're the ones who kept me lifted through all the things I was going through," said Couisnard, who recently returned from an ankle injury. "They told me to keep shooting the ball and not lose my confidence."

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • Rising contender Ciryl Gane could be a problem for top UFC heavyweights

    A win would make Gane 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the UFC and certify him as a legitimate championship contender.

  • Triller's winning bid for Teofimo Lopez's next fight leaves Top Rank shook

    Top Rank’s woes will be worsened if Triller is able to make the Lopez fight a big seller.

  • Brandon Ingram seemingly disses LeBron James: 'I've never played with a player as talented as me'

    Brandon Ingram has a lot of confidence in his ability.

  • LeBron James and listless Lakers are going through a rough spell

    Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.

  • Jamal Murray admits he blew 4-on-1 in final seconds of Nuggets' wild loss

    The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.

  • Seth Curry after beating Mavericks: 'They made a bad business decision' trading me to 76ers

    The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.

  • Depleted Raptors hand Rockets 10th straight loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Coronavirus protocols forced the Toronto Raptors to play Friday night without most of their coaching staff and forward Pascal Siakam. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double - 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists - in a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard added his share of input to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who took over as coach in the absence of head coach Nick Nurse.

  • UFC Vegas 20 results: Cyril Gane puts on striking clinic in win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik

    The UFC Vegas 20 results are in, as the UFC heavyweight division continues to take shape at the top end. Number seven ranked Ciryl Gane is likely to move up in the rankings after putting on a dominant performance against number four ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane cruises to victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik Gane utilized his reach advantage to successfully and decisively outstrike Rozenstruik from the outside. The Frenchman’s output through five rounds was enough to double a rather gunshy Rozenstruik in both total strikes and significant strikes. Despite some fans considering the main event as underwhelming, Gane put the heavyweight division on notice. He clearly outstruck an outstanding kickboxer in Rozenstruik, and also showcased his abilities in the clinch along with impressive takedown offense. With the unanimous decision victory, one can assume Gane will ascend to a top five ranking in the heavyweight division once the rankings are released this week. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane dominates Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision win over Nikita Krylov Magomed Ankalaev continued his rise up the light heavyweight rankings after a hard-fought victory over accomplished veteran Nikita Krlyov in the co-main event. Krylov started the fight with an impressive output, narrowly outstriking Ankalaev and controlling a solid amount of clinch work to seemingly take the first round. Ankalaev switched to a higher gear in the final two rounds, however, taking Krylov down three times and outstriking him on the feet and maintaining ground control with frequent ground strikes. Ankalaev’s redeeming performance in rounds two and three secured the unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old Russian contender. UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz’s calf kicks neutralize a game Jimmie Rivera Pedro Munhoz put on an impressive performance, defeating Jimmie Rivera in the Fight of the Night and redeemed a loss from their first fight that took place in 2015. The story of all three rounds was an impressive output of calf kicks from Munhoz that compromised Rivera’s lead leg. While the calf kicks decided the majority of the fight, it was still an incredibly entertaining fight with both fighters trading heavy shots with frequent output. At the conclusion of the fight, Munhoz took home the unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz defeats Jimmie Rivera TRENDING > Rankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up UFC Vegas 20 results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder -- CANCELLEDFeatherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () -- CANCELLEDWomen’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Pedro Munhoz wants TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 victory (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC Vegas 20 loses popular strawweight bout on day of the fight

    UFC Vegas 20 is slated to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The heavyweight main event between top contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane is still set, but the UFC Vegas 20 fight card took a major hit on Saturday. A highly anticipated strawweight battle between the popular Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder was nixed the morning of the event. UFC officials announced that Hill vs. Yoder was removed from the fight card because of COVID-19 safety protocols. MMAFighting sources indicated that the cancellation was because someone in Yoder's camp tested positive for COVID-19. UFC officials had not yet confirmed the details of the cancellation. The bout has already been rescheduled for the March 13 card featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad. The Hill vs. Yoder cancellation was the latest in a string of nixed bouts over the final three days leading up to the fights. Officials released the following UFC Vegas 20 fight card update on Saturday while announcing the Hill vs. Yoder cancellation: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder is being moved from this weekend’s card to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs. MUHAMMAD on March 13.Ramazan Kuramagomedov has been removed from his upcoming bout after it was deemed he was medically unfit to fight. Subsequently, the fight against Alex Oliveira has been canceled.Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Alonzo Menifield is being rescheduled to UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 on March 27. TRENDING > Dustin Poirier tells Joe Rogan it doesn’t make sense to fight Conor McGregor for UFC title UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father drowns in lake near Brazilian holiday home

    Jose Becker was 57.

  • Rudy Gobert with an alley oop vs the Miami Heat

    Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) with an alley oop vs the Miami Heat, 02/26/2021

  • Devin Booker replacing injured Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

    Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.

  • The BS Meter: Big Ben's return, Aaron Jones' contract, and Marcus Mariota, future starter?

    Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.

  • Eddy Reynoso finally getting the credit he deserves as boxing's top trainer

    Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.

  • Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants trade after meeting with Texans coach David Culley

    Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.

  • Sean McVay takes partial blame Jared Goff's decline with Rams: 'I could have done better'

    "There are certainly some moments that I know I could have done better really for our team and for Jared in particular.”

  • Mitch Who? Some Bears players openly lobby for Russell Wilson trade

    Russell Wilson trade rumors have created some excitement in Chicago.

  • Danuel House Jr. with a 3-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors

    Danuel House Jr. (Houston Rockets) with a 3-pointer vs the Toronto Raptors, 02/26/2021

  • UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

    Don't miss Jim "Gries" Grieshaber and Jeff Cain breaking down UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane, as these heavyweight contenders square off at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It's MMAWeekly's UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show! Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane will battle it out in the heavyweight main event, looking to keep their names etched at the top of the list when it comes to the UFC heavyweight title picture. The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features a light heavyweight showdown between Nikita Krylov and Magomed Ankalaev. TRENDING > UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Rozenstruik vs. Gane set; one fighter blows weight, one bout canceled More > UFC Vegas 20 face-offs! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)