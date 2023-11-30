No. 20/21 Colorado State basketball topples Colorado in fevered atmosphere

Colorado State University's Joe Palmer celebrate after hitting a shot during a game against CU at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

The team matched the moment.

This was one of the biggest early-season Colorado State men’s basketball games in years.

The Rams just joined the top-25 rankings at the earliest point in a season in program history.

Rival Colorado was coming to a sold-out Moby Arena.

CSU had the eyes of college basketball on it. And the Rams did the job, smothering Colorado in the first half and holding off run-after-run in the second.

It ended in an 88-83 win in front of a frenetic sold-out crowd, which rushed the court after the game.

It's CSU's first win over Colorado since 2017.

No. 20/21 Colorado State beats Colorado 88-83 and fans storm the court pic.twitter.com/p8C8A8cSVU — Kevin Lytle (@Kevin_Lytle) November 30, 2023

The Rams led at half by 15 largely built on a defense that held Colorado to just 26 points and 38% shooting in the first 20 minutes.

The last 2.5 seconds of the first half proved huge. CSU led by 10 when Jalen Lake was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. He hit all three free throws. Then CSU pressed the in-bound and Josiah Strong grabbed a steal and dropped a layup in at the buzzer for a 5-0 run in 2.5 seconds.

That margin proved useful as CSU tried to hold off the Buffs in the second half.

The second half was all about star guard Isaiah Stevens. He had six first-half assists but just six points. He kept his assist-meter cooking in the final 20 but found the scoring touch.

His 3-pointer with just over 4 minutes left saw CSU go back up double-digits after CU had cut it to as close as five at one point. Another patented mid-range jumper late helped grow the cushion.

CU cut it to within five in the final minute but CSU made just enough stops and free throws to seal the win.

Stevens finished with yet another double-double with 20 points and 11 assists.

Jalen Lake playing with an injured finger had 16 points, one off a career-high. Colorado transfer Nique Clifford had 15 points and six rebounds. Joel Scott had 15 points.

CU out-rebounded CSU 34-21 and out-scored the Rams 40-26 in the paint. CSU starting big Patrick Cartier missed the game injured and backup Rashaan Mbemba left injured late in the second half.

CSU's bench outscored CU's 27-13.

CU shot 69% in the second half as CSU could not keep the Buffs out of the paint.

It’s back-to-back important resume wins for the Rams with CU following a 21-point win over then-top-10 Creighton on Thanksgiving.

Check back to Coloradoan.com/sports for more on the game.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: No. 20/21 Colorado State basketball topples Colorado in fevered atmosphere